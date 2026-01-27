Happy Money Launches Next-Generation Credit Model, Further Enhancing Delivery of High-Quality Assets and Strong Risk-Adjusted Returns to Partners

Consumer finance leader's eighth credit model fortifies credit and risk framework, driving partner confidence and through-the-cycle performance

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Money , a leading consumer finance company dedicated to empowering people to achieve their goals through responsible lending, today launched its eighth-generation credit model, further strengthening its credit decisioning framework by integrating new data signals to deliver more precise, optimized credit and pricing decisions.

This credit model is the latest evolution of Happy Money's Hive lending ecosystem , where advanced credit modeling, pricing and policy are tightly integrated to deliver consistent asset quality and predictable performance for lending partners. Built on five years of training data from proprietary loan performance and credit bureau sources, the model ensures its insights are applied consistently and comprehensively, with strong governance across market environments. This broader perspective enhances Happy Money's ability to differentiate risk and price more precisely, enabling clearer portfolio-level expectations and supporting strong risk-adjusted returns.

"This launch reinforces Happy Money's commitment to rigorous risk discipline and our culture of credit innovation, developing proprietary modeling capabilities that strengthen traditional credit measures and deliver strong portfolio outcomes," said Gaurav Agarwal , Happy Money's Chief Credit Officer, who joined the company last year to lead this evolution. "Our most expansive and comprehensive iteration to date, this model is performing well above previous generations as well as commercially available industry models. Combined with our team's deep credit expertise, modernized loss forecasting and pricing engine, this powerful proprietary model supports Happy Money in delivering the high-quality assets and returns our partners expect."

Early validation confirms the model is both highly predictive and operationally practical, built for scale across partner portfolios within Happy Money's lending ecosystem. Relative to FICO only, Happy Money's latest proprietary model reduces expected losses by 40%. Developed and validated using advanced machine learning and AI, the model enhances decisioning power while ensuring underwriting remains firmly grounded in policy, pricing discipline and human oversight.

Hive standardizes how Happy Money's credit model, policy and pricing work together, operationalizing the new credit model through integrated credit policy and pricing controls to ensure insights translate into consistent asset quality across partners and cycles. The launch of the new credit model builds on the company's momentum, bolstering Happy Money's unique ability to blend data and credit expertise to create seamless partner and borrower experiences.

"Our sophisticated eighth-generation model serves as a capstone in the modernization of our end-to-end risk ecosystem, spanning policy, loss forecasting, pricing and advanced modeling," said Matt Potere, Chief Executive Officer at Happy Money. "By pairing modern technology with disciplined risk governance across policy, pricing and portfolio management, we have constructed a model that allows us to price risk more accurately and granularly, creating high-quality, predictable assets with attractive returns. This milestone underpins our commitment to risk discipline and proven track record of performance and success."

About Happy Money

Happy Money is a consumer finance company that empowers people to achieve their goals through simple, transparent loans funded by trusted financial institutions. Through its proprietary lending platform, Hive, Happy Money delivers a fully digital experience that simplifies borrowing for consumers and helps credit unions, banks and asset managers diversify balance sheets and scale with confidence.

Happy Money's end-to-end loan origination and participation programs provide partners with turnkey access to high-performing assets, underpinned by disciplined credit expertise and robust risk management. Together with its lending partners, Happy Money has originated more than $6.5 billion in loans to help nearly 350,000 people take greater control of their financial futures. Learn more at happymoney.com .

