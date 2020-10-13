Happy National Pasta Month Starring I ❤ San Marzano DOP Tomatoes

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to celebrate America's love affair with Pasta! Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, Founding Father and author of the Declaration of Independence was a gourmet! Fond of indulging in luxury foods, Jefferson was among the first to introduce pasta to America back in the 1790's. Well over 200 years ago, while touring Europe, Jefferson shipped a macaroni machine back to the U.S. so he could serve macaroni and cheese to his guests. Now, we can enjoy over 600 shapes of pasta with an abundance of sauce varieties.

Of course, our favorite pasta sauces are made with delicious Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP. The true essence of just-harvested tomatoes picked under the European Mediterranean Sun, a tomato with the most beautiful fragrance, flavour and shade of red, with an elongated cylindrical shape – grown specifically for the can. Being the king of tomatoes, the Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP is fit for a King but accessible to all!

Celebrate National Pasta Day October 17th

Our gift to you; Delicious recipes you can make at home to share with your family, friends and even via Zoom or other virtual options. Sauces like a classic Bolognese, Marinara with black olives and capers or Tomato, Mushroom and Sausage sauce. For more delectable recipes visit us at https://ilovesanmarzanodop.com/ricette/

Win the chance to receive a lovely gift bag from I ❤ SAN MARZANO DOP - tell us about your favorite pasta dish using San Marzano DOP tomatoes and share your picture @iLoveSanMarzanoDOP #iLoveSanMarzanoDOP and you may be selected.

There are plenty of Italian sounding canned tomato brands out there, and some even use the San Marzano name, but these are the real deal!

Allow us to become part of your life story. When shopping for the best, look for cans that include Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP. The DOP label (denominazione di origine protetta) refers to the protected designation of origin (PDO).

"San Marzano DOP: Excellence from Europe"! The "Crown Jewel" of European canned tomatoes! The tomato from Europe's heart.

I ❤ San Marzano DOP is a campaign co-financed by the European Commission promoting San Marzano dell'agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP tomatoes in the USA.

