Happy New Year at Ontario International Airport as passenger volume climbed nearly 15% in January

"While many airports might experience a post-holiday slow down or simply have little or no room to grow, Ontario continued its run of strong, steady gains in January," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Airlines and air travelers continue to show tremendous confidence in Ontario's facilities, services and amenities, not to mention the first-rate, hassle-free customer experience we strive to provide every day."

Ontario began 2020 with more than 454,000 arriving and departing passengers last month, a 14.7% increase over the 369,000 who used the airport in January a year ago. Domestic travelers totaled more than 423,000 while almost 31,000 were international passengers, nearly identical increases of 14.7%, respectively.



January 2020 January 2019 % Change Passenger Traffic





Domestic 423,643 369,277 14.72% International 30,896 26,929 14.73% Total 454,539 396,206 14.72% Air Cargo (Tons)





Freight 61,027 58,246 4.77% Mail 1,587 2,286 -30.6% Total 62,614 60,532 3.44%

At the same time, commercial freight also continued to rise. The more than 61,000 tons handled in January was a 4.7% increase over January last year. Mail shipments, meanwhile, declined 30%.

In 2019, ONT was named the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. for the second year in a row by Global Traveler, a highly respected industry trade journal. Ontario also is the No. 1 airport in the U.S. for outgoing cargo.

