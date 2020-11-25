Happy Paw-lidays: DTC Petfood Company, Tailored Pet, Offers Exclusive Promotion to Kick-off Holiday Shopping During COVID-19 Era

The brand's special promotion, which will begin on Black Friday, November, 27, will offer consumers a special holiday bundle, which will include an 80 percent discount on their first order when they sign up for a new subscription of Tailored personalized dog food, plus two additional gifts - a fashion bandana and an interactive puzzle feeder - and additional discounts. To take advantage of this special offer, consumers can simply enter code CYBER80 at checkout. The promotion will run while supplies last.

"With this holiday season looking vastly different for everyone this year, we wanted to give consumers the opportunity to purchase a practical and fun gift - high quality nutrition for their pup's best health - at a discounted rate," said Steve Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Tailored Pet Nutrition. "This holiday bundle, which also includes some great 'stocking stuffers,' is the perfect gift for any pet lover - or furry family member - on your list, and we'll deliver it right to your door in a safe and contactless way."

Mr. Joyce went on to explain that the company follows strict food safety procedures and practices from ingredient sourcing, to manufacturing, packaging and shipping, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding Tailored to their furry family members.

The brand, which was launched in May of 2020, offers personalized nutrition for dogs by encouraging pet parents to complete a three-minute quiz at TailoredPet.com. The brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size, to specific food sensitivities and health concerns. Using this information, the brand recommends a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs, complete with customized feeding instructions.

Through the company's subscription model, each dog's individual recipe will be delivered with fast, free - and safe - shipping directly to the consumer's door at a frequency they choose. Subscribers are treated to a 10 percent ongoing discount and can easily change their order frequency or cancel at any time. The company also offers a 100 percent money back guarantee.

About Tailored

Tailored® Pet Nutrition was founded by a group of pet nutrition experts and pet parents who spent decades (centuries, in dog years) studying pet health and nutrition. Together, they set out to solve a problem: Every dog has their own unique wellness needs, but with so many overwhelming options in the pet food aisle all claiming to do different things for dogs, it was difficult for consumers to find the best option for their unique dog. Enter Tailored — a company that crafts health-first, personalized recipes, delivers quickly to the consumer's door, and does it all at a fair price. Learn more at TailoredPet.com.

