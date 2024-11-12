Happy Plant Protein enables locally produced healthy and affordable plant-based food with new patented technology and raises EUR 1.8 million to go global

Researchers behind the innovation discovered a cost-effective way to produce high-quality plant protein based on existing extrusion technology. The new method makes plant proteins locally available with minor investments, while being more profitability for the farmers and food industry and at the same time more affordable for consumers.

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish food technology startup Happy Plant Protein, a spinout from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, has raised EUR 1.8 million in pre-seed funding led by Nordic Foodtech VC, with Butterfly Ventures and Business Finland also participating through a grant. The company will use the funding to further develop and license its patented technology.

Happy Plant Protein is commercializing a manufacturing process that can produce high-quality plant protein ingredients with a 70-80% protein content. The method can be used with existing machinery and without needing to overcome time-consuming regulatory hurdles. This in turn enables fast development of new products and fast market entry. Furthermore, it can empower local food manufacturers and brands to produce their plant protein, removing reliance on overseas sources.

Current methods to produce plant protein isolates do not meet the demands of the food industry or consumers due to high pricing of materials and the end-products sold in grocery stores. Simply establishing a protein isolate factory takes 100 million euros. Traditional processes to produce isolates also use huge amounts of energy and water. To produce just one kilogram of protein isolate, existing production lines use 14 MJ of energy. The method developed by Happy Plant Protein reduces energy usage to one seventh of the isolate process and cuts down the investment required. Furthermore, the process is chemical-free, uses almost no water and generates no waste.

"There is a need for cost-efficient, environmentally sustainable methods to produce high-quality protein ingredients. Ensuring food security while making food manufacturing more sustainable, we must find new, more efficient ways to produce food. The approach uses standard extrusion to extract high-quality plant protein from legumes, such as peas, lentils and cereals. The protein ingredients produced in this process can then be incorporated into many plant-based food products," says Jari Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder of Happy Plant Protein.

Extrusion plants, which are the basis of Happy Plant Protein technology, already exist worldwide with more than 5,000 extruder lines in use in the food industry.

"This offers multiple opportunities to utilize the technology we have developed. By combining existing technology with Happy Plant Protein's process, the investment and operating costs of producing plant protein can be slashed by up to 90% compared to current technologies," says Karlsson.

The technology's potential extends beyond mere cost savings. High-quality plant protein could be produced locally without huge investment, which makes it accessible to small local mills and food manufacturers, as well as big global food brands.

"Instead of relying on processing plants in other countries or overseas, local mills could produce plant protein independently and even increase the value of certain crops like pea or fava bean. This model bypasses the traditional global supply chain, allowing for the use of local crops and reducing the carbon footprint associated with food production and transport. By offering the license and technical know-how for its customers' existing factories, Happy Plant Protein supports the creation of sustainable food systems and provides economic opportunities for farmers and local food processors," says Karlsson.

"Consumers have been eager to try new plant-based food products, but the first-generation products did not meet expectations due to their taste, structure, price and health properties. Most of these challenges are caused by the current high-capex chemical isolate production, which is making the actual food products very expensive, highlighting off-flavours and lacking their natural beneficial dietary elements, like fibres. As Happy Plant Protein is licensing its technology globally, more natural, healthier and affordable food from local ingredients will become available to consumers," says Mika Kukkurainen from Nordic Foodtech VC.

Happy Plant Protein aims to license the technology to food manufacturers worldwide.

"Happy Plant Protein is the newest one in the line-up of VTT's spin-offs contributing to a more sustainable and resilient food system. The technology and the new company stem from VTT's long-term research excellence in plant protein ingredients, underlining the importance of persistent RDI investments. Our goal at VTT is to create global and national impact with our research as well as to create new deep-tech startups," says Tiina Nakari-Setälä, Vice President and leader of VTT's biotechnology and food research area.

Happy Plant Protein Oy, a Finnish food technology company, holds a globally pending patent for the production of high-quality plant protein using existing extrusion technology, changing the way protein is produced worldwide. Our innovation creates tailor-made plant proteins for a better fit in food applications. We offer a license model for producing plant proteins through economic and ecological extrusion.

VTT is a visionary research, development and innovation partner. We drive sustainable growth and tackle the biggest global challenges of our time and turn them into growth opportunities. We go beyond the obvious to help society and companies to grow through technological innovations. We have over 80 years of experience of top-level research and science-based results.



The project has been part of VTT LaunchPad, a science-based spin-off incubator, where VTT researchers and technology are brought together with the best business minds and investors out there to renew industries. VTT LaunchPad supports incubator teams to develop VTT-owned IPR into fundable spin-off companies.

