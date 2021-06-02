STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Plugs® is proud to announce the addition of the Air 1 Zen to their family of truly wireless headphones at an extremely competitive price point of $79.99 USD. This marks the seventh generation of true wireless headphones for the brand and an exciting upgrade to their portfolio, already consisting of Air 1 Go, Air 1 Plus, and Air 1 ANC.

HAPPY PLUGS? OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES AIR 1 ZEN TRUE WIRELESS, THE WORLD PREMIER OF ITS ANTIMICROBIAL TECHNOLOGY

Air 1 Zen comes with Biomaster® antimicrobial technology, an incredibly effective way to keep the earphones free from the growth of unwanted microbes that can cause degradation, discolouration, staining, and odours by up to 99.99%, The additive works 24/7 to protect the product surfaces, the inbuilt antimicrobial protection is effective for the lifetime of the product with no harmful effects*.

"In times where personal hygiene is important and finding serenity by escaping into music, Zen is a fitting name for our 7th generation of true wireless earphones. Adding another state of calmness, Happy Plugs Zen earphones come with antimicrobial technology, 99.9% effectiveness against bacteria and microbes", says Andreas Vural, founder of Happy Plugs.

Designed in Sweden to bring you the latest in fashion, function, and technology; The Air 1 Zen provides 6 hours of battery life in a single charge and 30 hours in total with the charging case. A 10-minute fast charge via the USB-C port gives you an additional 45 minutes of playtime.

Exceptional video conferencing and phone call experience.

With the software algorithm, the Air 1 Zen's microphones pick up speech and suppress ambient noise for the clearest possible calls of all our true wireless earphones.

Customisable Fit & Personal style

With 6 different ergonomically shaped ear tip sizes the Air 1 Zen fits securely to ensure an optimized fit in your ears. Designed with a contemporary look that remains faithful to the Happy Plugs' spirit of fashion tech, the Air 1 Zen blends seamlessly with your everyday style, whether it's a street look, tailored suit, or gym gear.

Technical Specifications:

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

Total Playtime: 30 hours

Wireless Talk Time: 6 hours

Battery for headphones: 45mAh

Battery for Charge Case: 600mAh

Full charge time: 1.5h

Driver Unit: 10mm

Support Codecs: SBC

Sensitivity: 107.5+/-dB

Frequency Response: 20-20k Hz

Impedance: 32Ω

Latency: 120 ms

Size for Charge Case: 65x49x26 mm

Weight for Headphones: 4.5g grams

Weight for Charge Case: 46 grams

* The Biomaster® antimicrobial technology does not protect the user or others against disease causing organisms and is not a substitute for good hygiene and/ or cleaning practices.

About Happy Plugs:

Happy Plugs is a Swedish house of lifestyle brands based in Stockholm. The company is a global leader in fashion tech with a mission to transform the consumer electronics industry by merging innovative design, fashion, and technology.



Happy Plugs is an award-winning lifestyle and fashion brand with the ambition of transforming essential tech accessories into fashion must-haves. Happy Plugs is available in the most prestigious concept, department, and retail stores in over 70 countries and 10,000 retailers worldwide. Private equity fund Scope Growth III LP is, together with the company's founder Andreas Vural, major shareholders of Happy Plugs.

