Happy Plugs® Protects The Younger Generation From Hearing Loss By Launching Play

Prolonged listening at high volumes can over time even lead to noise-induced hearing loss. Play protects our next generation's hearing by limiting harmful volumes by following the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendation of an 85dB-limited volume range. A recent study by the WHO showed that 19.5%, nearly 1 in 5 children between 12 and 19 years old suffer from hearing loss.

Play comes with Biomaster® antimicrobial technology, an incredibly effective way to reduce the growth of unwanted microbes that can cause degradation, discoloration, staining, and odors by up to 99.99%, The additive works 24/7 to protect the product surfaces, the inbuilt antimicrobial protection is effective for the lifetime of the product with no harmful effects*.

"We're excited to reinvent how headphones are designed for the younger audience. The headphone industry has focused on meeting adult preferences and the younger user has often fallen short of the same high-quality experience. Play is made for youngsters so that they can experience entertainment, while giving parents peace of mind in safety", says Andreas Vural, founder of Happy Plugs.

"As CEO of a headphone company and a parent of a 4-year-old I see it as my duty to supply the global youngsters with safe listening. On top of protecting their hearing we add on unparalleled design, antibacterial technology and vegan friendly material to the global audience of almost 2 billion children below 15 years old" says Tobias Ekman, CEO of Happy Plugs

Play delivers 25 hours of listening time for music, video and games. A 10-minute recharge extends the experience with another 5 hours. Play is equipped with a microphone for calls or online video classes. Additionally, it comes with instant audio sharing to share music or a movie together with a friend's headphones via the USB-C or 3.5mm AUX output. Play also comes with an up-to-date design, soft high-end 100% vegan friendly leather and offers 82% Passive Noise Cancellation.

The Happy Plugs Play, retailing for just USD $79.99, EUR €79.99, GBP 69.99 and available in three colorways - White, Black, Pink Gold. Play will be available at Happy Plugs' worldwide retail accounts and shipping from happyplugs.com, July 27. For more information, please visit https://happyplugs.com/.

* The Biomaster® antimicrobial technology does not protect the user or others against disease causing organisms and is not a substitute for good hygiene and/ or cleaning practices.

