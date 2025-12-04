happy® Products Donates 1 Million Cups of Coffee to Teachers Nationwide

happy® is proud to team up with National PTA to support educators and staff across the country.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- happy® , a lifestyle and coffee brand that turns a daily cup into a tiny celebration (co-founded by Academy Award-winning actor, entrepreneur, and producer Robert Downey Jr., and accomplished serial entrepreneur Craig Dubitsky) is brewing gratitude in a big way. The brand has teamed up with National PTA to donate 1 million cups of coffee to educators and school staff across the country - a heartfelt and caffeinated thank you to the people who pour so much of themselves into others every day.

Through this collaboration, happy®'s seriously delicious™ coffee pods will reach over 350 schools in 37 states, helping to fuel educators and staff for the rest of the school year.

This donation builds on happy®'s ongoing commitment to supporting educators' well-being. Earlier this year, during Teacher Appreciation Week and Mental Health Awareness Month, happy® distributed free coffee along with teacher-lounge mental-health resource posters, created in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The posters give educators easy, practical guidance on how to recognize when someone might need mental-health support and how to connect them to help.

The need is real: 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 youth (ages 6–17) in the U.S. experience mental illness.

To date, nearly 2,000 posters have reached schools, putting resources in front of approximately 100,000 educators and school staff. Posters are available for download or (at cost) purchase at happyproducts.com .

"We built happy® to elevate everyday moments because small joys matter—especially for the people who give so much," said happy® co-founder and CEO, Craig Dubitsky. "Teachers show up with care and compassion on the daily. This is our way of showing up for them."

"Teachers and staff go above and beyond every day to support children's success in and out of the classroom, and they often spend their own money to ensure students have access to supplies and resources and receive the best education possible," said National PTA President Yvonne Johnson. "We are grateful to happy products for giving back to educators and staff and helping them have a great school year."

happy® recently fueled attendees of the 2025 New York State PTA Convention in Niagara Falls, where coffee and mental health awareness posters were available on-site. Next week, happy® will announce a special teachers' lounge makeover giveaway for one deserving school.

About happy®

Co-founded by Robert Downey Jr. and Craig Dubitsky, happy® is on a mission to help rediscover and elevate the everyday, starting with coffee. Thoughtfully sourced and expertly blended, happy® offers bright and beautiful design, unique packaging, and seriously delicious™ coffee that delivers next-level delight. happy® is proud to partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S., to increase awareness and to help remove the stigma surrounding mental health. A QR code linking directly to NAMI is featured on every product to connect people to the support they need. Together, we can make a difference.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org . National PTA does not endorse any commercial entity, product or service. No endorsement of happy products is implied.

