Happy Scratch, a Pet Dietary Supplement that Stops Itching Fast, Is Available for Pre-Order

News provided by

Cold Water Technologies

21 Sep, 2023, 11:01 ET

Developed by university researchers and supported by veterinarians, Happy Scratch works in as little as three weeks — pets love it and it's convenient!

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Scratch, a new supplement that quickly stops the pesky itching caused by dermatitis in cats and dogs, is now available for pre-order from Cold Water Technologies.

Continue Reading
Happy Scratch pet dietary supplement is available for pre-order in boxes of 30 packets, a one-month supply. It's a convenient way to keep pets healthy and comfortable.
Happy Scratch pet dietary supplement is available for pre-order in boxes of 30 packets, a one-month supply. It's a convenient way to keep pets healthy and comfortable.
Happy Scratch pet dietary supplement helps pets with dermatitis from seasonal, contact and food allergies stop itching in as little as three weeks. That way, pet owners can rest easy knowing they're doing the best for their furry friends.
Happy Scratch pet dietary supplement helps pets with dermatitis from seasonal, contact and food allergies stop itching in as little as three weeks. That way, pet owners can rest easy knowing they're doing the best for their furry friends.

Up to 15% of pets develop itchy, rashy skin because their immune systems can't stand up to the inflammation caused by seasonal, contact and food allergies. When sprinkled on food daily, Happy Scratch naturally adds back an essential element of pets' immune systems, stops the itching, and gives pet owners peace of mind that they're doing all they can for their pet's comfort and happiness.

Co-founder of Cold Water Technologies and veterinary immunologist Maria Dashek tested the supplement on her long-haired chihuahua mix, Kiba, who was waking up in the middle of the night and chewing on his itchy toes.  

"After using Happy Scratch for just three weeks, Kiba stopped chewing his paws! That's when I knew this technology had to be shared with the world," Dashek said. "As a vet and a scientist, I trust Happy Scratch to support Kiba's seasonal allergies. Not only does this product work, but my dog absolutely loves it!"

At just $1/day, Happy Scratch is an easy and affordable alternative to prescriptions, shots and shampoos — and pets love the taste! Plus, it's all-natural and clinically proven.

Backed by four U.S. patents, developed by university researchers and supported by veterinarians, Happy Scratch is sourced, produced and packaged in the United States, so it meets stricter standards that pet owners can rely on.

Happy Scratch will begin shipping by spring 2024. Pet owners and veterinarians can pre-order now to get 20% off of a 30-day supply and free shipping when they subscribe. They can also sign up to get a notification when Happy Scratch is in stock and 10% off their order.

Earlier this year, Happy Scratch secured investment from Winnow Fund, a Madison-based venture capital fund investing in pre-seed Wisconsin-headquartered startups with a particular focus on opportunities spinning out of the state's public and private colleges and universities.

"I first learned about this discovery while working at University of Wisconsin and I'm excited Winnow Fund is now part of making it commercially available. Pet care is a substantial industry. Between the team and the market potential we're confident Cold Water Technologies is going to be a great addition to the Winnow Fund portfolio," said Richelle Martin, managing director of Winnow Fund.

Happy Scratch is the first product from Cold Water Technologies, co-founded by Dr. Jordan Sand and Dr. Maria Dashek, in October 2021.

Cold Water Technologies, Inc., the parent company of Happy Scratchdevelops natural, science-based products to improve pet health by getting to the root of the problem. Based in Madison, Wis., Cold Water Technologies was co-founded by university researchers Dr. Jordan Sand, PhD, and Dr. Maria Dashek, DVM, PhD, in October 2021.

Winnow Fund is a venture capital fund investing in early-stage Wisconsin-based companies. It is the first in Wisconsin to be founded and led solely by a woman. The Fund seeks opportunities to make the first investment in a startup, with initial investments typically ranging from $250,000 to $500,000. The Fund also has the ability to provide support in the range of $50,000 to $100,000 for smaller companies at the proof-of-concept stage.

Contact:
Holly Marley-Henschen
4149093388
365666@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cold Water Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.