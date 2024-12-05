Happy Sleep Partners with Dentulu to Revolutionize Sleep Apnea Care Nationwide

Innovative collaboration increases access to turnkey, at-home Sleep Apnea services, from testing to treatment, using the most comfortable and advanced platform ever.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Sleep, provider of the FDA cleared Happy Ring, today announced its partnership with Dentulu, the leading dental service provider for Telehealth Dental Services, to create a turnkey solution for sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment for millions of patients nationwide. With this partnership, Happy Sleep expands beyond diagnosis and monitoring and creates a first-of-a-kind integrated sleep apnea solution incorporating custom oral appliance therapy, along with CPAP and other treatment options currently available. Dentulu's network of licensed dentists provide Happy Sleep patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) safe and effective access to FDA cleared mandibular advancement oral appliances. This partnership also enhances Dentulu's mission to provide access to nationwide sleep apnea evaluations, diagnosis, therapy, and remote patient monitoring through a fully integrated and patient-centered approach. Both testing and oral appliances are covered by most insurance companies making OSA treatment both accessible and affordable.

Sleep Apnea Testing and Treatment Made Easy

Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder that affects an estimated 30 million Americans, with 80% of moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea cases going undiagnosed. If left untreated, sleep apnea can lead to severe health complications, including hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cognitive impairments and an increase in rates of cancer. By disrupting normal breathing patterns during sleep, it places immense strain on the cardiovascular system, impacting overall health and quality of life.

Happy Sleep's FDA cleared ring is backed by its nationwide network of Board Certified Sleep Physicians to provide screening and diagnosis of sleep disorders helping increase awareness and access to OSA.

"The future of healthcare is not within the four walls of a distant hospital, but instead in a patient's own home," said Dr. Dustin Freckleton, CEO at Happy Sleep. "There's nothing quite like resting in your own bed. And nowhere is this better understood than in sleep medicine. We're thrilled to be ushering in a new era of healthcare, starting with sleep medicine."

"Our mission at Dentulu has always been to leverage technology and our nationwide network of licensed dentists to make dental care more accessible and convenient," said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. "By partnering with Happy Sleep, we are making it easier for patients to receive the care they need at their convenience while integrating cutting-edge technology for enhanced diagnostics and personalized treatments."

Key Components of the Partnership Include:

At-Home Sleep Testing : Happy Sleep provides FDA-approved sleep testing kits that patients can use in the comfort of their homes for a thorough evaluation over five nights. This approach eliminates the barriers associated with traditional in-clinic testing and enhances accessibility.

: Happy Sleep provides FDA-approved sleep testing kits that patients can use in the comfort of their homes for a thorough evaluation over five nights. This approach eliminates the barriers associated with traditional in-clinic testing and enhances accessibility. Virtual Consultations with Sleep Specialists : Patients can schedule online consultations with board-certified sleep doctors who review the test results and develop personalized treatment plans, simplifying the diagnosis process and ensuring timely care.

: Patients can schedule online consultations with board-certified sleep doctors who review the test results and develop personalized treatment plans, simplifying the diagnosis process and ensuring timely care. Comprehensive Treatment Options : Patients receive personalized treatment plans, which may include CPAP therapy or custom-made oral appliances.

: Patients receive personalized treatment plans, which may include CPAP therapy or custom-made oral appliances. Remote Patient Monitoring and Ongoing Support: The program offers continuous monitoring through remote patient management, helping patients stay on track with their treatment plans and providing timely intervention when needed. Dentulu's integrated platform supports communication between patients and their care teams, ensuring compliance and efficacy.

Accessible and Affordable Care

The partnership ensures that care is accessible by being in-network with most major health insurance providers, including Cigna, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Emblem, Blue Cross, and Medicare Advantage plans. This makes it possible for more patients to benefit from the program, breaking down financial and logistical barriers to sleep health care.

How It Works

The partnership offers a simple, three-step approach to improving sleep health:

Home Sleep Test: Patients receive an easy-to-use sleep test kit that can be completed at home over five nights, providing accurate insights into their sleep patterns. Consultation: Results are reviewed by board-certified sleep doctors, who provide personalized recommendations and develop individualized care plans. Ongoing Support: Dentulu's care team provides continuous support, remote monitoring, and adjustments to ensure each patient's sleep apnea treatment remains effective.

About Happy Sleep

Happy Sleep is dedicated to improving sleep health by offering at-home sleep testing, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing care for individuals experiencing sleep disorders. Using advanced technology and a patient-centered approach, Happy Sleep aims to help individuals achieve restorative sleep for better health and well-being. For more information, visit www.happysleep.com .

About Dentulu

Dentulu is an award-winning teledentistry platform that provides innovative digital dental solutions to patients and dental professionals. With a focus on accessibility, convenience, and comprehensive care, Dentulu aims to revolutionize how patients connect with dental services. To learn more, visit www.dentulu.com

