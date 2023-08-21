HAPPY SOCKS WELCOMES ALEXANDER MEYER AS NEW CEO

News provided by

Happy Socks

21 Aug, 2023, 03:00 ET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Socks, the original colorful sock brand, is delighted to announce the appointment of Alexander Meyer as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a successful track record as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in multiple consumer brands and fashion retailers, Meyer brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead Happy Socks through their next phase of growth.

Continue Reading
HAPPY SOCKS WELCOMES& ALEXANDER& MEYER AS NEW CEO
HAPPY SOCKS WELCOMES& ALEXANDER& MEYER AS NEW CEO

Meyer joins Happy Socks most recently from The Bay, Canada's largest Omni-retailer and North America's oldest brand. As the newly appointed CEO, Meyer will be responsible for driving the overall strategic vision and growth of Happy Socks. With a diverse career that spans multiple international brands, with equal expertise in Brand, Digital, and International go-to-market execution, Meyer has a proven ability to build powerful connections between brands and consumers, driving innovation and transforming brands for sustainable growth.

"I am thrilled and honored to be joining Happy Socks as its new CEO," said Meyer. "This iconic brand has always been at the forefront of fashion innovation, and I am excited to lead the talented team as we continue to spread happiness, creativity, and freedom of self-expression to every corner of the world."

"We are delighted to welcome Alexander to the Happy Socks family," said Christian Beck, Chairman of the Board at Happy Socks. "His impressive track record in the consumer and fashion industries make him an ideal fit for Happy Socks. I am really looking forward to working with him and am confident his experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue our growth journey."

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Aida Vrazalica
Global Head of Communications & PR
aida.vrazalica@happysocks.com
+46 (0)70 241 1613

Happy Socks is the original colorful sock brand. In 2008, Mikael Söderlindh and Viktor Tell had a vision: bring happiness and color to every corner of the world by turning an overlooked everyday essential into an outstanding design piece that combines quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. In short, Happy Socks. While all Happy Socks are still designed in the Stockholm-based atelier, they are now sold in over 95 countries through Happy Socks' Concept Stores, at selected retailers, and via www.happysocks.com.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happysocks/?hl=en

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@happysocks?lang=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/happysocks/

SOURCE Happy Socks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.