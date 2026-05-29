Happy the Elephant Dead after 20 Years of Solitude at the Bronx Zoo

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy the elephant, who was held captive at the Bronx Zoo for almost half a century, has been euthanized due to deteriorating health, the zoo has reported.

Happy and Patty – the other solitary housed elephant at the Bronx Zoo – have long been the subject of concern from animal welfare advocates. Happy was captured from the wild around 1971 and, since that time, has lived in captivity. Since 1977, her home has been the Bronx Zoo. Patty was captured from the wild in 1973 and moved to the Bronx Zoo.

Born Free USA shares its statement on the death of Happy the elephant, who was held at the Bronx Zoo.

In 2002, Patty and her friend, Maxine, injured a young elephant named Grumpy, who was euthanized because of the attack. Happy had been Grumpy's companion. Patty lived with Maxine until Maxine's death in 2018. Since that time, she has lived alone. After a brief period with an elephant companion after Grumpy's untimely death, Happy was placed in solitary confinement in 2006, where she remained until her death earlier this week.

"We are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Happy the elephant at the Bronx Zoo," said Born Free USA's CEO Angela Grimes. "Her life was defined by cruel capture from her wild home, an inadequate living environment that she endured for nearly 50 years, and two decades of complete solitude. This is no life for an elephant. The miserable life and tragic death of Happy should serve as a wake-up call to the zoo to do what is right by Patty. Calls to move her to an accredited sanctuary must be heeded."

Campaigners have long called on the zoo to rehome both Happy and Patty to accredited sanctuaries, but the zoo repeated claims that all was well with the two elephants. Major concerns were raised around Happy's health when she was not seen on public display for much of the summer of 2024. When she was seen by visitors 10 weeks later, she was reported to be lying on her side and had "significant foot damage." The zoo responded that Happy was choosing to stay inside, but advocates feared she was ailing and was either being confined or was unable to move around her enclosure due to health problems.

The advocacy group, The Non-Human Rights Project, has filed legal suits to compel the zoo to act but has not been successful. Most recently, the New York City Bar released a statement supporting the demand to move Happy from the zoo, citing legal arguments in favor of a move. As profoundly social species, who live in large matrilineal groups in the wild, keeping an elephant in solitary confinement is unarguably cruel.

Now that only Patty remains, calls to release her to an accredited sanctuary have escalated.

About Born Free USA

Born Free USA works to ensure that all wild animals, whether living in captivity or in the wild, are treated with compassion and respect and are able to live their lives according to their needs. We oppose the exploitation of wild animals in captivity and campaign to keep them where they belong—in the wild. Born Free USA's Primate Sanctuary is the largest in the United States and provides a permanent home for hundreds of primates rehomed from laboratories or rescued from zoos and private ownership. We are on social: www.bornfreeusa.org, www.twitter.com/bornfreeusa, www.facebook.com/bornfreeusa, www.instagram.com/bornfreeusaorg, www.tiktok.com/@bornfreeusaorg.

SOURCE Born Free USA