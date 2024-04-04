'HAPPY THURSDAY' SPIKED REFRESHERS HIT SHELVES NATIONWIDE

Molson Coors innovates in flavored alcohol category with bubble-free line in four refreshing fruit flavors

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over Friday, there's a new favorite day of the week. Today, Molson Coors Beverage Company debuts their newest brand, Happy Thursday , the much buzzed-about fruity-flavored line of spiked refreshers, which is now available on shelves nationwide. Named in honor of the unofficial start of the weekend, these non-carbonated beverages liven up a hang and bring a taste of the weekend, any day of the week.

Bloating that may come from carbonation is considered a top barrier for legal drinking age Gen Z 21-26-year-old category drinkers. Coupled with emerging social media trends of de-carbonating beverages and growing non-alcohol refreshers platform, Molson Coors developed Happy Thursday to meet the needs of this new age of drinkers in the alcohol category.

"Happy Thursday is a flavorful spiked refresher that will set the weekend feel - it's smooth, bubble-free, with refreshing flavor," said Amanda DeVore, senior director for marketing innovation at Molson Coors. "This delicious line is our first-of-its-kind entry in the flavored alcohol category, and we know our fans are going to experience love at first sip."

At 4.4% alcohol by volume, Happy Thursday comes in four non-carbonated flavors with less than 10 grams of sugar per 12 fl oz serving:

Strawberry – Bright and undeniably classic, our Strawberry flavored spiked refresher is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Not too sweet, not too sour — just ripe.

– Bright and undeniably classic, our Strawberry flavored spiked refresher is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Not too sweet, not too sour — just ripe. Pineapple Starfruit – Notes of sweet pineapple meet the zesty, citrusy notes of starfruit for a bright flavor fusion that is nothing short of tropical paradise.

– Notes of sweet pineapple meet the zesty, citrusy notes of starfruit for a bright flavor fusion that is nothing short of tropical paradise. Mango Passionfruit – The dynamic, tropical flavors of mango and passionfruit. Sun-drenched sweetness meets tangy tart notes of spiked refreshment.

– The dynamic, tropical flavors of mango and passionfruit. Sun-drenched sweetness meets tangy tart notes of spiked refreshment. Black Cherry – A nostalgic flavor, refreshed. Our Black Cherry balances ripe, flavorful sweetness with a touch of tartness for the perfect cherry moment.

Happy Thursday is sold in 12-pack variety packs, as well as 16-ounce Strawberry and 24-ounce Strawberry and Pineapple Starfruit singles. Ready to be opened, ready to be celebrated, each sip of Happy Thursday is a taste of that weekend feeling. Bubble-free, bright, fruity, and low ABV - the perfect spiked refresher for legal drinking age consumers.

This new line will also be supported with a bright, social-first creative campaign from Droga5 that highlights the celebratory weekend feeling that can be unlocked with Happy Thursday. The creative campaign will be supported across TV, digital, earned, and out-of-home assets rolling out in April. Watch the new ad here .

"Happy Thursday takes those serious weekday moments and delivers that refreshing weekend flavor, no matter what the calendar says," said Liz Cramton, marketing director of Happy Thursday at Molson Coors. "We're excited to introduce our new line of spiked refreshers to the world and kick off the weekend one day earlier in a bold, bubble-free way. Because when you have Happy Thursday, why wait for Friday?"

To learn more about Happy Thursday, visit www.drinkhappythursday.com and follow us on social media at Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canada, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

