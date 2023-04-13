Happy Wax Invites You to Discover Your Cosmic Fragrance Match with the Zodiac Wax Melt Collection

Seriously Scented, Star-Inspired Fragrance

DURHAM, N.C., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Wax, the innovative maker of all natural, soy-based wax melts, is thrilled to announce the release of its new Zodiac Wax Melt Collection.

The Zodiac Collection features twelve unique scents, each representing a zodiac sign. From the fiery passion of Aries to the gentle nature of Pisces, there is a scent for every personality. Each scent is named after its zodiac sign and has a related tagline, a reminder of the powers we all inherently hold.

Zodiac Wax Melts & Warmer - Happy Wax

Happy Wax's Zodiac Wax Melts are poured with care in North Carolina using all-natural soy wax and essential oil-infused fragrance, ensuring a clean and long-lasting fragrance experience. The natural ingredients create a healthier alternative to traditional wax melts, free from parabens, paraffin, and phthalates.

"Our Zodiac Collection was designed to bring a little bit of magic into everyday life," says Sharon Donley, Creative Marketing Manager of Happy Wax. "We wanted to create a unique fragrance and experience for each individual based on their zodiac sign and personality. We encourage our customers to 'scent the mood,' and with their Zodiac scent, they can truly scent their mood."

The Zodiac Wax Melt Collection includes:

Aries / Dream Drops: patchouli & vanilla

patchouli & vanilla Taurus / Creature Comforts: plum & white rose

plum & white rose Gemini / Enlightenment: fig & cedar

fig & cedar Cancer / Free Hugs: white blossoms & vetiver

white blossoms & vetiver Leo / Magic Maker: black cherry & clove

black cherry & clove Virgo / Pure Intentions: linen & oakmoss

linen & oakmoss Libra / Inspiration: clover & musk

clover & musk Scorpio / Shapeshifter: candied ginger & yuzu

candied ginger & yuzu Sagittarius / Vitamin C: mandarin & neroli

mandarin & neroli Capricorn / Warm Wisdom: honey & cashmere

honey & cashmere Aquarius / Moon Water : passion fruit & sea salt

passion fruit & sea salt Pisces / Love Potion: black salt & tea rose

About Happy Wax

At Happy Wax, fragrances are created using concentrated scent that is designed to last longer. Translation: you can actually smell them. Happy Wax melts are poured with care using all-natural soy wax and essential-oil infused fragrance, ensuring a clean and long-lasting scent experience. The natural ingredients create a healthier alternative to traditional wax melts, free from parabens, paraffin, and phthalates. Plus, the wax melts are all shaped like cute little gummy bears! Learn more at www.happywax.com .

The Zodiac Wax Melt Collection is available now on Happy Wax's website. Customers can purchase scents separately or use the kit builder feature to find their sun, moon, and rising sign for a discounted three-scent bundle.

Contact: Rachel Fagan

Growth Marketing Manager

[email protected]

817-727-3034

