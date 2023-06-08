HappyCo Partners With RangeWater to Offer Software and Service Solutions Across Its Extensive Multifamily Portfolio

RangeWater Owns and Manages More Than 99,000 Multifamily Units Throughout 11 States in Southern U.S. Sunbelt Region

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyCo , the leading multifamily operations platform, has partnered with RangeWater , a developer, owner, manager, and investor of multifamily communities across the Southeast and Mountain West United States, to offer its full suite of products and services to RangeWaters' $6.5 billion portfolio, comprised of more than 99,000 residential units across 11 states.

"We are excited to welcome RangeWater to the HappyCo family," said Jindou Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of HappyCo. "Their performance excellence is nationally recognized, and we're eager to help them continue providing elevated resident experiences, more efficient reporting, and due diligence to inform their strategic decisions."

RangeWater was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council's 2023 list of Top 20 Apartment Managers. RangeWater implemented Happy Property, HappyCo's onsite management product suite, at over 300 communities nationwide, including properties owned by the company and fee-managed for third-party owners.

"We are excited to implement HappyCo's software and service solution across our portfolio which will improve our business intelligence and reporting capabilities," said Sherry Freitas, Senior Managing Director of Property Management for RangeWater. "The user-friendly design will increase adoption rates across our teams and the resident communication capabilities will fulfill our customer service commitment. HappyCo's values and innovative nature perfectly align with our culture, and we look forward to a successful long-term partnership with the HappyCo team."

HappyCo announced its three new product lines at NAA Apartmentalize in Atlanta this week. Happy Asset , a comprehensive asset management solution, Happy Property , a collection of onsite management and resident tools, and Happy Force , the remote maintenance and workforce solution that will propel the multifamily industry toward maintenance centralization, a transformation previously limited to leasing operations. The complete HappyCo platform helps customers acquire, improve, manage, and service their portfolio while providing complete visibility to owners, property management companies, and onsite teams, all while creating communities that residents love to call home.

Founded in 2011, HappyCo currently has in-unit data on 3.5 million homes across the United States and provides support for asset management, day-to-day operations, on-demand remote maintenance, and everything in between.

About HappyCo

HappyCo is a multifamily PropTech company that develops software and service solutions to enable real-time property operations for owners, property management companies, and onsite teams. Its solutions suite includes market-leading workflow tools with in-unit data on over 3.5 million rental homes, a resident portal, and a remote maintenance workforce solution. Founded in 2011 in Adelaide, Australia, the company is privately held with a remote workforce throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

About RangeWater Real Estate

RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents, and employees across the Sun Belt and Mountain West. The Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 34,000 multifamily units since its inception in 2006, representing in excess of $6.5 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater currently manages a balanced portfolio of over 99,000 multifamily units across 11 states. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Tampa, and Salt Lake City, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for new housing. For more information, visit LiveRangeWater.com.

