HappyFox Announces the Launch of Its Workflow Automation Software for Salesforce

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyFox, Inc. – a leader in help desk and customer support software – is proud to announce the launch of their new workflow automation product, Workflows for Salesforce. Whether a company uses Salesforce for sales, support, marketing or any other use case, HappyFox's simple, drag-and-drop, no-code workflows builder will help them reduce time spent on repetitive tasks and focus on high-value business tasks.

Drag-and-drop, No-code Workflows Builder for Salesforce.

"Time isn't always seen as a strategic resource; organizations should invest more in automating repetitive tasks and processes to free up the human time for high-value activities," Shalin Jain, CEO of HappyFox Inc., said. "Using the no-code workflows builder, organizations can easily set up complex automated business processes without the need of software developers."

Large organizations and high-growth companies invest a lot to ensure consistency of processes. This is done predominantly through audits, reviews, and follow-ups by personnel. With workflow automation software, organizations can scale their processes with speed while ensuring consistency.

According to the 'Productivity in the Workplace Report' conducted by Red Letter Days for Business, employees spend 400 million days per year on repetitive tasks that account for no business value. Workflow automation saves the day as it helps to streamline routine business processes without constant human input.

With Workflows for Salesforce, automated workflow actions can be enabled for any Salesforce object – Leads, Contacts, etc. Data can automatically be extracted from incoming emails from leads or contacts, and assigned to object custom fields. Businesses can even implement a robust Approval Management system for their internal business processes. It can even interact with other popular applications and trigger actions based on Salesforce data.

With the introduction of Workflows for Salesforce, HappyFox is proud to offer a robust and powerful workflow automation solution for businesses worldwide. Learn more about the product at www.happyfox.com/workflows-for-salesforce

About Salesforce.com, Inc.

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies like cloud, mobile, social, and voice to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information, visit www.salesforce.com

About HappyFox, Inc.

HappyFox Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, develops a suite of customer support solutions – an enterprise-grade help desk, live chat, chatbot, and BI software. HappyFox competes with Zendesk and Freshworks. HappyFox Help Desk has been rated as the 'Best Help Desk Software' by PC Magazine for the last 4 years in a row. HappyFox serves over 12,000 companies in over 70 countries across education, media, e-commerce, retail, IT, manufacturing, government, and many other verticals. For more information about HappyFox visit www.happyfox.com

HappyFox is a registered trademark of HappyFox, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only.

Media Contact:

HappyFox, Inc.

Irvine, CA

press@happyfox.com

Related Images

happyfox-workflows-for-salesforce.png

HappyFox Workflows for Salesforce

Drag-and-drop, No-code Workflows Builder for Salesforce.

Related Links

Workflows for Salesforce

HappyFox, Inc.

SOURCE HappyFox, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.happyfox.com

