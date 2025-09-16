HappyFunCorp Promotes Three Team Members to Senior Leadership Roles

Jonathan Zaleski named vice president of Technical Architecture; Ravi Asnani and Milos Roganovic promoted to managing director-level roles to support HappyFunCorp's next stage of growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyFunCorp, a product development consultancy that works with companies and organizations to design, build and scale custom digital platforms and software solutions, today announced three senior leadership promotions. Effective Sept. 16, 2025, Jonathan Zaleski has been promoted to vice president of Technical Architecture, Ravi Asnani to managing director of Engineering and Milos Roganovic to managing director of Design.

"These promotions reflect more than recognition of individual excellence; they are a strategic investment in the future of HappyFunCorp," said Holly Zappa, CEO of HappyFunCorp. "By elevating Jonathan, Ravi and Milos into these critical leadership roles, we're strengthening the very core of how we design, build and deliver sophisticated product development solutions for our customers. Each brings deep institutional knowledge and proven track records of innovation that will accelerate our ability to deliver seamless, reliable and intuitive solutions, keeping customer success at the center of everything we do."

Jonathan Zaleski, now vice president of Technical Architecture, brings over 20 years of experience spanning startups, Fortune 500s and R&D teams, blending deep technical expertise with a sharp product mindset to architect high-performing, scalable systems. He partners with cross-functional teams to tackle complex challenges, from cloud infrastructure migrations to AI-driven automation, ensuring technical solutions align with long-term business goals. He also bridges strategy and execution, dividing his time between sales engineering, operational leadership and thought leadership initiatives on emerging technologies like generative AI. In his expanded role, he will oversee HappyFunCorp's technical innovation, strategic AI offerings and new business development.

Ravi Asnani, promoted to managing director of Engineering, brings over 15 years of deep technical expertise and product intuition to projects ranging from early-stage startups to complex enterprise systems. His work spans all facets of software engineering, including product discovery, architecture, development and scalability, across industries as diverse as e-commerce, organ transplant logistics, museums and architecture. He will now lead technical excellence through team mentorship and optimization of best practices, as well as client partnerships and embedded teams.

Milos Roganovic, stepping into the role of managing director of Design, brings over 15 years of experience in product design and strategy to distilling complex problems into clean, functional design systems. Leveraging a strong ability to translate designs to developers with clarity and speed, Milos partners seamlessly to expedite time to market. His hands-on approach guides projects from discovery through delivery, ensuring consistency, accessibility and adaptability across platforms and industries. He will now lead HappyFunCorp's AI product design offerings, while driving team development and leading design excellence.

"With an expanded leadership team, our collective expertise ensures we're not only keeping pace but also helping drive the next chapter of what it means to build product excellence," said Zappa. "Jonathan, Ravi and Milos—alongside Karl Hadley, who leads our multidisciplinary teams across the product lifecycle—are well-positioned to shape our future growth and innovation."

About HappyFunCorp

HappyFunCorp is a full-service product development consultancy that works with companies and organizations to design, build and scale custom digital platforms and software solutions. It helps clients modernize outdated systems and re-platform brittle legacy architectures to eliminate fragmented development cycles and reduce the hidden costs of ill-planned or poorly executed software builds. Embeds senior strategists, UX designers and engineers across the full product lifecycle—from ideation and architecture through launch and iteration—HappyFunCorp applies pragmatic thinking and a collaborative approach throughout every project, operating as an adaptive engineering partner, adjusting its model to either lead full builds or integrate into existing teams. Its process is rooted in clean engineering practices, scalable architecture and a focus on long-term maintainability. HappyFunCorp ensures clean handoffs, avoids pitfalls like fragmented code and unclear ownership and delivers efficiency throughout development. Its flexible engagement model accelerates time to value while boosting long-term stability and internal team morale. Founded in 2010 and owned by Tiny, a technology holding company, HappyFunCorp works with both startups and Fortune 500 companies across retail, fintech, healthcare, media/entertainment and more. Learn more at https://www.happyfuncorp.com.

