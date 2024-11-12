HappyPath Secures $4 million in Angel Funding and Launches AI-Powered Software Testing Automation Platform

Startup Aims to Streamline Software Implementation and Delivery by Making Comprehensive Automated Testing Accessible to All

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyPath, an innovative startup that helps companies deliver products faster through comprehensive automated testing, announced today that it has secured $4 million in funding. The company is using the funds to address a critical need for more effective software testing and has officially launched its AI-powered platform to help the technology sector reimagine their approach to testing.

Software testing has become an impediment in product development as applications grow increasingly complex. Traditional testing methods are expensive, time-consuming, and limited in scope — often forcing companies to choose between thorough testing and rapid innovation. The new platform from HappyPath allows companies to do both.

"Our mission is to break down the barriers that have long made efficient and effective software testing a bottleneck in the development and implementation processes," said William Dulude, CEO of HappyPath. "AI enables us to predict potential issues, generate more comprehensive test scenarios and adapt to complex system changes with unprecedented speed and accuracy. By making automated testing more intuitive and robust, we're not just improving software quality—we're unleashing the potential for groundbreaking solutions across all industries."

HappyPath's cutting-edge AI-powered solution enables teams to create comprehensive test suites, generate detailed reports and produce testing artifacts with ease. This breakthrough technology enables innovation acceleration and helps companies deliver superior products faster by making robust testing accessible to a broader range of team members, including non-technical personnel.

"HappyPath represents a paradigm shift in software testing," said HappyPath's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Noah Borts. "Our approach has the potential to significantly reduce time-to-market for new products and deployments while simultaneously improving software quality. We're excited to see our vision of making testing accessible to all come true."

As HappyPath launches its platform, the company invites implementation consultants, software development teams, product managers and quality assurance professionals to experience the future of testing. For more information, please visit www.happypath.io.

