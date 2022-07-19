Haptics Market Size to Grow by USD 15.83 billion | Increased Demand for In-car Infotainment Services to Drive Growth | Technavio

Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Request a Sample Report

Haptics Market: Driver

The increased demand for in-car infotainment services will drive market growth. Audio and video product and service manufacturers are gaining profit owing to this demand. In addition, cars are equipped with advanced gadgets. Consumers are looking for connected mobile services and entertainment options in cars. The contribution of electronics and software to the total value of a car is expected to increase during the forecast period. Hence, automotive OEMs are incorporating new technologies to enhance the user experience. For instance, at CES 2021, Sensel unveiled its latest Haptic touchpad. This technology allows the user to control parts of the information system without any buttons.

Haptics Market: Trend

The emergence of ultrahaptics is one of the trends in the market. Research is being conducted to design systems for creating 3D virtual objects. For instance, researchers in Japan have made a floating 3D holographic plasma display with haptic feedback. Such technologies can be beneficial for automobiles. Researchers at the University of Bristol are also working on a 3D haptics hologram. At the University of Tokyo, researchers have created a touchscreen display called HaptoMime. This system is embedded with IR sensors that are used to detect the motion of the users' hands or fingers and synchronize it with the projected image.

Haptics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the haptics market by component (actuators, drivers and controllers, and software and technology), application (consumer electronics and automotive), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

APAC will account for 71% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of major consumer electronics devices and automotive manufacturers. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the haptics market in APAC.

By component, the actuators segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of actuators is mainly driven by the introduction of haptics in consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, smart bands, and tablets. The high demand for smartphones is leading to an increase in the shipment of actuators and motors used in electronics devices.

Haptics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd., IMAGIS Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., SMK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

