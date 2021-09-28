Haptics Market Size to Surpass USD 15.84 Billion growth by 2025 at 15.96% CAGR - Report by Technavio

The adoption of HD haptics will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Scope of Haptic Technology Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 15.84 billion CAGR Accelerating at 15.96% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography-

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA

By component-

• Actuators

• Drivers and controllers

• Software and technology

By application-

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive Drivers • Adoption of HD haptics

• Demand for interactive sensory experience

• Increased demand for in-car infotainment services Challenges • High power consumption

• Slower adoption rate with the short product lifecycle

• Design constraints

Haptic Technology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Haptics Market is segmented as below:

Component

Actuators



Drivers and Controllers



Software and Technology

Application

Consumer Electronics



Automotive

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Haptic Technology Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the Haptics Market in Technology, Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry include AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd., IMAGIS Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., SMK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the haptics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Haptics Market size

Haptics Market trends

Haptics Market analysis

The haptic technology market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Factors such as high power consumption, slower adoption rate with the short product lifecycle, and design constraints will hamper the market growth.

Haptic Technology Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist haptics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the haptic technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the haptics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of haptic technology market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Drivers and controllers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software and technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd.

IMAGIS Co. Ltd.

Immersion Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

SMK Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

