Haptik expands leadership team in North America, as strong customer growth continues

"Haptik brings conversation into the customer journey no matter where that conversation takes place. Their global leadership in Intelligent Virtual Assistants for chat, voice, and email is changing the way companies interact with their customers, partners, and employees. This creates new opportunities for increasing customer loyalty, as well as driving new revenue and decreasing costs," said Aaron Shagrin.

Mr. Shagrin brings over 20 years of experience in global sales, business development, product management, and corporate strategy at multiple startups, Fortune 500 companies, and investment firms. Most recently, Mr. Shagrin was General Manager at Evolv Technologies, AI and ML-powered conversion optimization SaaS platform company.

Haptik also appointed Alex Fields as Director of Market Development, who will be responsible for strategic partnerships & alliances reporting to Mr. Shagrin. Mr. Fields has nearly 10 years of experience across strategy consulting, AI, and cryptocurrency.

"We started our North America operations about two years back and over this period learned a lot about what customers here want," said Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder & CEO of Haptik. "We've seen success for our product which significantly improves the user experience for brands across e-commerce, financial services, telecom & travel. With Aaron's experience, we'll double down and scale up our investment in the region with the ultimate aim of achieving market leadership."

Haptik's conversational AI platform enables a better user experience over chat and voice while saving costs and increasing revenue for brands such as KFC, Zurich Insurance, Oyo Rooms, Whirlpool, and more. Earlier this year, Haptik launched its AI-powered Conversational IVR (Interactive Voice Response) product to enable voice bots in the contact center, and out-of-the-box integrations with Salesforce and Zendesk.

About Haptik

Part of $65 billion Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100Mn devices, and processed over 3Bn conversations. The company was featured as a leader in the category across many platforms including Gartner, G2 Crowd, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. For more information visit: https://haptik.ai

Media contact:

Madhurima Gupta

[email protected]



SOURCE Haptik