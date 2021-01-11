Haptik introduces Conversational IVR solution to enable omnichannel virtual assistants

According to Vonage Research , while interacting with traditional menu-based IVRs - 45% customers are forced to repeat themselves. 61% customers believe it offers poor experience. Conversational IVR can help overcome these challenges and offer human-like interactive experience with reduced wait time for users to get queries answered by AI powered-voice assistants.

This video shows how customers interact naturally with IVR to solve queries. Automation allows businesses to improve NPS and ROI while reducing costs associated with customer service operations. The solution can be easily integrated, maintained and dynamically scaled with contact centre platforms like Genesys, Cisco, Mitel.

Echoing Swapan Rajdev, CTO and Co-founder at Haptik thoughts, "Customer experience is a top priority for businesses using support solutions like IVRs. With Conversational IVR, we take a step further in simplifying how customers interact with contact centres. The combined power of Audiocodes and Haptik's AI enables business to allow their customers to naturally talk to IVRs as they would with a human and experience the best voice-driven support."

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 3 billion conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Jio, backed by Google, Facebook and others, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing sales. Haptik has received many industry accolades , including Recommended Vendor in Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: AI in Insurance and AI in Government by Gartner and others. Haptik's leading clients and partners include Oyo Rooms, KFC, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others.

