Haptik launches AI Agent Assist to improve agent performance and drive better customer experiences

Over 80% of live chat agents need to access multiple systems to find the right information, affecting resolution time and resulting in negative customer experiences. Agent Assist helps customer support agents become smarter and more productive by pulling up answer recommendations from the company's knowledge base, CRM tool, or past agent responses that drove the most positive customer reactions. Thus, supporting the human agents with the right information at their fingertips, resulting in increased efficiency, performance & most importantly, happy customers.

Key features & benefits include:

AI-powered suggestions for faster resolution : Haptik's AI Agent Assist offers real-time answer suggestions with sentence-level completion to help agents reply faster, and empowers them to handle multiple interactions at once, reducing average handling time and time to resolution.

: Haptik's AI Agent Assist offers real-time answer suggestions with sentence-level completion to help agents reply faster, and empowers them to handle multiple interactions at once, reducing average handling time and time to resolution. Powerful integrations to reduce Agent Response time : Seamlessly integrates with knowledge management systems and CRM tools and automatically recommends articles from within the system based on conversational context.

: Seamlessly integrates with knowledge management systems and CRM tools and automatically recommends articles from within the system based on conversational context. Faster onboarding, lesser training: Augmenting traditional training with real-time learning & direction by prompting agents with the right answers, lightening the load for straightforward queries, and equipping higher agent productivity while also ensuring that questions will always be answered accurately in the company's brand voice.

Augmenting traditional training with real-time learning & direction by prompting agents with the right answers, lightening the load for straightforward queries, and equipping higher agent productivity while also ensuring that questions will always be answered accurately in the company's brand voice. Out-of-the-box Integrations: Haptik offers out of the box integration with Zendesk, Freshworks, and Salesforce

"With business value now being defined by customer experience, AI is emerging as a key differentiator that businesses are looking to invest in. AI Agent Assist brings the best of both worlds by offering recommendations to agents which aren't user-facing, unless the agent approves, making AI Agent Assist the most low-risk path to leverage AI and make contact centers more efficient and productive. By choosing AI Agent Assist, businesses can create 'Powerful Agents' equipped with more knowledge and a higher capacity to handle multiple conversations, with the same accuracy, speed, and precision — making them the true heroes of customer experience," said Vikram Kamath, Director of Product Management at Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Customer Experience Platform powered by Conversational AI, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 4B+ conversations. Part of the $65B Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue. The company has been featured as a leader in the category across many platforms including Gartner, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. Haptik's leading clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others.

