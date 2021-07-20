HaptX Raises $12M in Growth Funding, Opens New Seattle-area HQ

REDMOND, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HaptX, the leading provider of realistic haptic technology, today announced a Series A-1 financing round of $12 million along with new headquarters in the Seattle area. HaptX also announced a second manufacturing run of HaptX Gloves DK2, the world's most advanced haptic feedback gloves, after selling out the first run in less than six months.

HaptX executives in front of the company's new headquarters in Redmond, WA. From left: Jake Rubin (Founder and CEO), Melanie Vargas (VP of Culture and Talent), Joe Michaels (CRO), Alicia Evans (CFO) A user wearing HaptX Gloves DK2.

"The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated enterprise adoption of virtual reality and telerobotics. Companies are increasingly recognizing the value of true-contact haptics for training, design, and robotics applications," said Jake Rubin, Founder and CEO of HaptX. "With fresh capital and a new state-of-the-art headquarters, we're well positioned to scale our workforce to meet this growing demand."

HaptX's $12 million in growth financing brings the company's total funding to $31 million. The round includes participation from existing investors Verizon Ventures, Mason Avenue Investments, Taylor Frigon Capital Partners, and Upheaval Investments.

"HaptX's advanced technologies make virtual reality a more fully immersive and realistic experience while addressing real-world enterprise needs," said Michelle McCarthy, a Managing Director of Verizon Ventures. "Verizon's 5G and MEC are instrumental in enabling wireless VR for multiple applications - especially in a quickly evolving workforce. We look forward to supporting the team's vision and technology."

The company's new Redmond, WA headquarters features 15,000 square feet of office and warehouse space. HaptX has also expanded its San Luis Obispo office footprint by 50%. Over the next 12 months, HaptX will add dozens of new positions across all areas of the company.

"We can't wait to bring HaptX customers to the hardware showroom in our new headquarters," said Joe Michaels, Chief Revenue Officer of HaptX. "Customers will soon be able to experience current and next-generation HaptX products and meet the talented people who make them.

HaptX has open positions available in mechanical engineering, software development, sales, and operations across its Seattle and San Luis Obispo offices. Learn more about HaptX Gloves DK2 and career opportunities with HaptX at haptx.com.

About HaptX

HaptX builds technology that simulates touch sensation with unprecedented realism. HaptX Gloves enable natural interaction and true-contact haptics in virtual reality and robotics for the first time. A venture-backed startup, HaptX is headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Luis Obispo and San Francisco, CA. Visit us at www.haptx.com

