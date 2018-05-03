Haracoin Cryptocurrency International Launch at the Utah State Capitol
MIYU Enterprises, a Utah-based company, announces its spring gala to be held at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake, Utah on May 19, 2018.
16:30 ET
OREM, Utah, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MIYU Enterprises, a Utah-based company, announces its spring gala to be held at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake, Utah on May 19, 2018. The event will celebrate the international launch of Haracoin (HRC), a new cryptocurrency which was featured at the Sundance Film Festival. Celebrities already gifted Haracoins include Larry King, Jack Black, Josh Duhamel, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rupert Everett, Octavia Spencer and many others. Also being showcased is Genesis Animation which is creating a 3D animation feature film called "Starlight." Alex Boye, who was named the "2017 Rising Artist of the Year" in a contest sponsored by Pepsi and Hard Rock Cafe, will perform at the formal invitation-only event.
During the Sundance Film Festival, Larry King said, "These are very exciting times for all of you, and Shawn and I are delighted to join this celebration with our friends. Great success to all of you with Haracoin." Lee Baker, the CEO of Genesis Animation and director of "Starlight" said, "This upcoming event is going to be unlike any other. The response to Haracoin at Sundance was much higher than anyone anticipated and Hollywood celebrities can see the great value of this new cryptocurrency. There is now a worldwide interest in Haracoin and this launch is just the beginning."
About MIYU Enterprises: MIYU Enterprises is a company that is inspired to impact the future and improves the way people live in the world. As a global corporate citizen, MIYU Enterprises makes every effort to contribute to society with innovations that improve life now and in the future.
About Genesis Animation: Genesis Animation creates animated feature films and television projects. Genesis Animation believes technology is the future of entertainment, and strives to creatively involve technology in all of its projects. We look forward to partnering with the world to bring Drama, Reality, Emotion, Adventure, Magic, and Spectacle (D.R.E.A.M.S.) to the Universe.
http://www.genesisanimation.com
About Haracoin
Haracoin is a corporate-backed cryptocurrency with the ability to be used as a medium of exchange worldwide that will bring stability to the growing cryptocurrency financial system. Headquartered in Orem, Utah.
About Alex Boye: Alex Boyé (born August 16, 1970) is a British-American singer and actor. He was named the "2017 Rising Artist of the Year" in a contest sponsored by Pepsi and Hard Rock Cafe. Now, with over 200 million total YouTube views and counting, entertaining sensation Alex Boye is "Africanizing" the pop landscape once again.
Stay connected with Haracoin at www.Haracoin.com and on social media:
Haracoin Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/Haracoin-1418754064919558 fan page,
Haracoin Twitter:
Haracoin Youtube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7YtjSx-c_aiCLnmzF24nZQ
Watch the event live on Haracoin Youtube Channel on May 19, 2019.
