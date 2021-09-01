Harassment Continued or Worsened in Virtual Workplaces According to AllVoices' 'State of Workplace Harassment 2021' Report

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllVoices, the employee feedback management platform with features including an anonymous two-way communication channel, a whistleblower hotline, pulse surveys, and a case management system, today released the findings from its State of Workplace Harassment 2021 report.

The report surveyed Americans who are employed full time with the goal of better understanding their experiences, frustrations, and suggestions for organizations to handle workplace harassment. Employees from across all sectors and job levels participated to share their experiences with harassment, why many of them are reluctant to report, and what practical approaches workplaces can take to combat harassment today.

Commenting on the findings, Claire Schmidt, CEO and founder of AllVoices, said: "High-profile issues of harassment in workplaces seem to be hitting the news every week, but issues like workplace harassment happen at all levels and in all industries. This report reveals that even in a work from home or hybrid environment, harassment doesn't disappear. Organizations need to implement options for employees to share feedback in a way that makes them feel safe and heard. When more concerns are being voiced, companies can work proactively to uncover and address workplace issues."

Key Findings:

38% still experienced harassment remotely, through email, video conferencing, chat apps, or by phone

24% believe harassment continues or gets worse through remote work channels

44% have experienced harassment at work

53% say their workplace immediately addresses harassment, yet only 54% of respondents have had their issues fully resolved

34% have left a job because of unresolved harassment issues

Only 50% have reported harassment

85% are more likely to report harassment if they have an anonymous channel

Only 72% believe their workplace wants harassment reported

To download a full copy of the report, please visit: https://www.allvoices.co/blog/the-state-of-workplace-harassment-2021.

About AllVoices

AllVoices is a leader in the employee feedback management category, providing employees with a completely safe, anonymous way to report issues directly to company leaders. With 74% of employees citing they would be more likely to report workplace issues if they knew their feedback would be completely anonymous, AllVoices empowers employees to report and companies to take action proactively. As a third-party encrypted platform, AllVoices is the next generation in employee feedback management. Based in Los Angeles, the company is backed by Silverton Partners, M13 Ventures, Crosscut Ventures, Greycroft, Halogen Ventures, Rogue Ventures, and others. For more information, visit https://www.allvoices.co.

