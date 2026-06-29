HARASSMENT OF PETE BUTTIGIEG'S FAMILY SHOWS URGENT NEED TO REFORM CHILD ABUSE REPORTING LAWS, NATIONAL CHILD ADVOCACY GROUP SAYS

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The trauma inflicted on the four-year-old children of former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, triggered by a ludicrous, anonymous false report to a child abuse hotline, illustrates the urgent need to reform child abuse reporting laws in Michigan and across the United States, a national child advocacy group said Monday.

The National Coalition for Child Protection Reform called for replacing anonymous reporting to child abuse hotlines with confidential reporting and replacing mandatory reporting by professionals who work with children with permissive reporting.

"Much of America just got its first partial lesson in how the 'child protection' system really works (and why it should be called a family policing system)," said NCCPR Executive Director Richard Wexler. "Two four-year-old children were the unwilling teachers."

Writing on his Substack, Buttigieg described how his four-year-old twins were forced out of the family home in Grand Traverse, Michigan, for 24 hours. They stayed with grandparents. During part of that time, they were taken from that home and subjected to separate hour-long "forensic interviews" by strangers. It all happened because of what an anonymous caller told the hotline. He claimed that someone told him that, years before, Buttigieg supposedly told her he'd "committed unspeakable violent crimes".

"What happened to the children of Pete Buttigieg is horrible," Wexler said. "It is not meant to diminish this harm in any way to add that for most children, children who are overwhelmingly poor and disproportionately nonwhite, the experience is far more traumatic. It may involve caseworkers pounding on the door in the middle of the night and demanding entry, forcing the children out of bed and strip-searching them on the spot, looking for bruises. At its worst, it may involve tearing the children from their parents' arms and forcing them into foster care with strangers, with its own trauma and high risk of abuse.

"Such investigations are nothing unusual," Wexler said. "More than one-third of all American children and more than half of all Black children will endure a child abuse investigation at some point during their childhoods, almost always as a result of reports that are false or that confuse poverty with neglect. For most of them, the trauma of the investigation will be worse than what the Buttigieg children endured.

"The infliction of this trauma on the Buttigieg children has been treated in some quarters as a fluke, a rare event triggered by the current ugliness of our politics," Wexler said. "But while the motivation is unusual, and it is rare that a prominent political figure is the target, there is nothing unusual about weaponizing child protective services to harass an innocent family.

"It happens to thousands of children every year. It can be educators, trying to bully parents who are fighting for the special education to which their child is entitled. It can be landlords harassing tenants, neighbors harassing neighbors, ex-spouses harassing each other," Wexler said. "The fact that it happened to the children of Pete Buttigieg simply brought it to the attention of millions of Americans who had no idea the system worked that way."

But, Wexler said, it doesn't have to happen. "States should replace anonymous reporting with confidential reporting. Under that system, the accused still doesn't know who accused them. But the child protective services agency has to know. Texas and New York have done it. Michigan and every other state should do it as well. And the federal government should make the change a condition for receiving funds for child abuse prevention and foster care.

But anonymous reporting is only part of the problem, Wexler said. "The even bigger problem is laws requiring almost any professional who works with children to report their slightest suspicion of child abuse or 'neglect.'" These mandatory reporting laws deluge the system with false reports and poverty cases, doing enormous harm to the children needlessly investigated and stealing time from finding children in real danger.

"That's why mandatory reporting should be replaced with permissive reporting, leaving professionals free to exercise their professional judgment."

Wexler noted that the argument against any curbing of the massive, effectively unchecked power of the "family police" is the claim that a real case of serious abuse might be missed.

"We've all read the horror stories about such cases," Wexler said. "But those cases are missed under the system we have now. In some ways, they are the best evidence that our current, massive child welfare surveillance state has backfired. Precisely because so much time and effort is spent intruding on the lives of more than one-third of children, and more than half of Black children, almost always needlessly, overloaded workers miss the relatively few children who are subjected to horrific abuse.

"This massive child welfare surveillance state makes all children less safe," Wexler said. "Reforming reporting laws is the first step toward changing that."

NCCPR's full analysis of what happened to the Buttigieg children is on the NCCPR Child Welfare Blog. More ways to reform the system are on the NCCPR website.

For further information, contact

Richard Wexler, executive director ([email protected])

SOURCE National Coalition for Child Protection Reform