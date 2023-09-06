Harbinger Health Expands Industry-Leading Executive Team

News provided by

Harbinger Health

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Dymeka Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer; Mathew Sargent, Chief Business Officer; and Gisela Paulsen, Chief Operating Officer join executive team

Appointments to Harbinger Health's industry-leading executive team add extensive experience across the diagnostics and oncology industries 

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger Health, a biotechnology company pioneering new technologies to fundamentally change cancer screening and detection, announced today the appointment of Dymeka Harrison as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Mathew Sargent as Chief Business Officer (CBO), and Gisela Paulsen as Chief Operating Officer (COO), positioning the Company for continued growth and platform and product advancement.

Continue Reading
TOP ROW L-R: Mathew Sargent, Gisela Paulsen, Vincent Lozada, May Orfali, Dymeka Harrison, Tony Shuber; BOTTOM ROW L-R: David Lambe, Leila Gjika, Stephen Hahn, Kieran Chacko PHOTO CREDIT: Harbinger Health
TOP ROW L-R: Mathew Sargent, Gisela Paulsen, Vincent Lozada, May Orfali, Dymeka Harrison, Tony Shuber; BOTTOM ROW L-R: David Lambe, Leila Gjika, Stephen Hahn, Kieran Chacko PHOTO CREDIT: Harbinger Health

Mses. Harrison and Paulsen and Mr. Sargent join Harbinger's existing executive team, which includes Stephen Hahn, M.D., CEO; Vincent Lozada, CFO; May Orfali, M.D., CMO; Tony Shuber, Chief Innovation Officer; Kieran Chacko, Head of Strategy; David Lambe, SVP, Portfolio Strategy and Operations; and Leila Gjika, VP, Head of Human Resources.

"Harbinger is laser-focused on our mission to create a new cancer screening paradigm by delivering accessible and low-cost early-stage screening tools," said Dr. Hahn. "Dymeka, Matt and Gisela strengthen our leadership team, expanding our collective expertise across diagnostics, commercialization, biotechnology finance, and data science as we advance our product platform and prepare to launch our first products in 2025."

  • Dymeka Harrison joined as Chief Commercial Officer with over 20 years of experience in the diagnostics industry. In her newly appointed role, Ms. Harrison will oversee the execution of Harbinger's commercial strategy and launch of Harbinger's suite of cancer detection products. She most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Foundation Medicine, where she led global clinical and commercial strategies for all product lines. Previously, she was Head of Strategic Marketing at Abbott Laboratories' Rapid Diagnostics Division, overseeing global marketing efforts. Ms. Harrison earned an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Georgia State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in both Manufacturing Engineering as well as Computer Technology and Electronics Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University.

  • Mathew Sargent was appointed Chief Business Officer and will drive Harbinger's growth and expansion, with a keen focus on optimizing partnerships across the organization in his new role. Mr. Sargent brings over 20 years of deep expertise in the oncology diagnostic industry. Before joining Harbinger, he held the role of Vice President of Commercial Oncology at Hologic, following the acquisition of Biotheranostics, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Earlier in his career, he held roles of increasing responsibility including the first Vice President of Oncology Sales at Caris Life Sciences. Mr. Sargent holds a Master of Business Administration, Technology Management from Pepperdine University; a Master of Science in Natural Sciences, Cancer Physiology from the University of Buffalo; and a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a focus in Anatomy and Animal Physiology from Cornell University. Mr. Sargent began his career in diagnostics as an Oncology Research Fellow at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York.

  • Gisela Paulsen joined Harbinger as Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 25 years of expertise in the life sciences industry to the team. She brings experience from executive roles at leading diagnostics companies Oncocyte Corporation, Exact Sciences (legacy Genomic Health) and Genentech/Roche across functions including commercial, program management, quality and regulatory, and other administrative functions. Aside from her position at Harbinger Health, Ms. Paulsen is also Vice Chair of the Healthcare Businesswomen Association where she has led nominations, strategies and digital transformation committees. In 2019, she was named one of the 100 Most Inspiring People in the Life-Sciences Industry list by PharmaVOICE. Ms. Paulsen graduated from Uppsala University in Sweden with a Master of Science in Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery, and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy.

About Harbinger Health

Harbinger Health is pioneering the detection of early cancer and enabling foundationally new approaches to cancer screening, diagnosis, and management. The company combines advances in artificial intelligence with proprietary insights into the biology of the beginnings of cancer to identify cancer before it is visible or symptomatic with the aim of developing low-cost, multi-cancer blood tests. Harbinger envisions a future where, instead of keeping cancer from spreading, it could be kept from forming, making a cancer diagnosis a routine health problem to be addressed rather than a life-altering event to be feared with profound implications for people, healthcare systems and societies. Harbinger was founded by Flagship Pioneering after three years of foundational research in its Labs unit and launched in 2020. Learn more about Harbinger by visiting Harbinger-Health.com or following us on Twitter (@harbingerhlth) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Harbinger Health

Also from this source

Harbinger Health Announces Data Demonstrating Its Ability to Detect Early-Stage Multi-Cancer at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting 2023

Harbinger Health Announces Results Demonstrating High-Sensitivity of Early Stage Multi-Cancer Detection Platform at ASCO Annual Meeting 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.