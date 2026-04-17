Harbinger Health Presents Multiple Studies at AACR Reinforcing Platform Foundation for RESOLVE™, a New Category for Cancer Detection

Presentations highlight the broad potential of Harbinger's platform to provide actionable insight across cancer types and clinical contexts when cancer is suspected

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger Health, a biotechnology company pioneering cancer resolution, today announced the presentation of multiple posters on Harbinger's platform and approach at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California, April 17-22, 2026.

"These presentations strengthen the clinical evidence demonstrating the consistency of our platform across disease contexts, including settings where clinicians often lack clear, reliable signal to guide next steps," said Ajit Singh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Harbinger Health. "By leveraging shared cancer biology, our platform enables a new category of solutions designed to deliver clinically actionable insight across multiple cancer types in both a time and cost-effective way. RESOLVE represents our first step in translating that foundation into a category‑defining solution for addressing diagnostic uncertainty."

Title: A low-cost bioassay for multi-cancer detection in cfDNA using quantitative methylation-specific PCR

Date/Time: Monday, April 20, 2026, at 2:00pm PT

Key Takeaways:

Harbinger applied a focused set of proprietary methylation biomarkers to enable broad cancer detection from a small genomic footprint.

The approach was evaluated in cfDNA samples from the CORE-HH clinical study spanning multiple cancer types and stages, demonstrating detection of cancer-associated signal at a 97% specificity.

Ongoing work will expand biomarker coverage, refine detection thresholds, and further optimize assay design to enhance clinical performance.

Title: Low-cost detection of advanced adenomas in cfDNA using quantitative methylation-specific PCR

Date/Time: Monday, April 20, 2026, at 2:00pm PT

Key Takeaways:

Harbinger applied its proprietary methylation biomarker panel to detect pre-cancerous colorectal lesions (advanced adenomas) in cfDNA, demonstrating utility upstream of malignant transformation.

The approach was evaluated in 100 cfDNA samples, detecting adenoma-associated signal in 47% of confirmed cases at 90% specificity – without optimizing the panel specifically for adenoma detection.

Ongoing work will incorporate adenoma-specific biomarkers and expand the panel to further improve sensitivity while maintaining the low-cost, rapid-turnaround workflow.

Title: Liquid biopsy cfDNA methylation predicts lung tumor size and metastatic potential in a single assay

Date/Time: Monday, April 20, 2026, at 2:00pm PT

Key Takeaways:

Using cfDNA methylation data from the CORE‑HH clinical study, Harbinger developed models that infer lung cancer progression, including metastatic status and tumor size, from a single blood draw.

Evaluated on samples from the CORE-HH clinical study, the metastasis model identified distant spread with 87.5% sensitivity, substantially outperforming tumor content alone as a predictor and indicating that methylation features capture tumor progression signal independent of shedding volume.

Further model development will extend these capabilities to additional prediction capabilities, including tumor aggression.

Title: Improving early cancer detection by training scalable deep neural networks to extract tumor signal from cell-free DNA

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 2:00pm PT

Key Takeaways:

Harbinger developed a deep learning framework that analyzes methylation patterns at the resolution of individual DNA fragments, capturing tumor signal often missed by conventional region-averaged approaches.

The model was evaluated in over 2,300 samples from the CORE-HH clinical study, improving overall cancer detection sensitivity by 9.9 percentage points at 98.5% specificity with meaningful gains observed in early-stage disease (stage I: +6.5 pts and stage II +17.6 pts), as compared to a region-averaged approach.

Ongoing development will explore integration of DNA-based large language model embeddings to further enhance detection performance while maintaining the computational scalability required for deployment in target populations.

About Harbinger Health

Harbinger Health is leading a transformation in multi-cancer detection, introducing fundamentally new approaches to resolving cancer-related uncertainty across multiple clinical contexts. The company combines advances in artificial intelligence with proprietary insights into the biology of the origins of cancer to enable fit-for-purpose strategies grounded in shared biology and a common platform - all through a low-cost blood test. Harbinger envisions a future where the path from unexplained symptoms to a clear answer is shorter and more certain, empowering clinicians to act earlier and ensuring more cancers are detected and treated before they become life-threatening. Harbinger was founded by Flagship Pioneering after three years of foundational research in its Labs unit and launched in 2020. Learn more about Harbinger by visiting Harbinger-Health.com following us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Harbinger Health