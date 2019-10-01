Harbinger Ventures Announces $21.7 Million Final Closing of Second Fund

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger Ventures, a growth-equity investment firm focused on scaling early-stage, female-led companies in the consumer space, today announced it has closed its second fund with $21.7 million of committed capital. Fund II closed with nearly universal participation from investors in the first fund, as well as a number of new investors. Following the success of Harbinger Ventures' pilot fund in 2016, which allowed the firm to be an early lead investor in successful startups like Once Upon A Farm and Cora, Fund II brings the total capital under Harbinger Ventures' management to $27.8 million.

"Harbinger Ventures is proving itself as a leading early-stage consumer fund, and our fundraising success serves as strong validation of our next-generation investment strategy," said Megan Bent, Founder and Managing Partner of Harbinger Ventures. "The best investment firms focus their portfolio around a core area of specialization, typically limited to a particular sector and growth stage. At Harbinger Ventures, we bring the same level of discipline and domain expertise to our sector and growth-stage criteria as do other best-in-class firms, but we are able to unlock additional value by adding a third dimension: the specific gender composition of leadership teams."

By investing solely in early-stage brands that are sustainably differentiated, that address significant gaps in high-growth consumer sub-categories, and that are led by female or mixed-gender founder teams who have unique insight into the needs of their target customers, Harbinger curates a highly concentrated, unified portfolio that is more than a collection of companies; it represents a cohesive vision and is comprised of companies whose strategies have been proven to be well suited to reinforcing each other.

"In part, our success can be attributed to treating our portfolio companies not simply as investments, but as partners," said Seth Beers, Managing Partner at Harbinger Ventures. "We prioritize collaboration between ourselves and our portfolio, as well as among our companies through a model in which each entrepreneur also has an equity stake in the larger Harbinger portfolio, encouraging innovation and expertise to be shared across companies. This sharing of best practices is highly unique, and invaluable for helping early-stage companies thrive, positioning us to deliver attractive, consistent returns."

Harbinger Ventures' has made three investments to-date from Fund II, and will look to close an additional two investments from the fund. Additional Harbinger Ventures' portfolio companies include:

About Harbinger Ventures

Harbinger Ventures is a leading growth-equity investment firm focused on identifying and scaling high-growth companies in the consumer sector. Harbinger works exclusively with early-stage companies that are led by female or mixed-gender founder teams and incentivizes collaboration among its portfolio companies by giving each entrepreneur an equity stake in the portfolio. By investing solely in companies that address significant market gaps and are led by female or mixed-gender founder teams, Harbinger curates a cohesive portfolio of companies that are structured to yield consistent, risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit http://harbingerventures.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Bergman

jennifer.bergman@rfbinder.com

212-994-7516

SOURCE Harbinger Ventures

Related Links

http://harbingerventures.com

