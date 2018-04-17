HARBO Technologies Launched a Revolutionary Oil Spill Blocking System at Interspill

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HARBO launched its boom at Interspill 2018 London with deployments on the Thames from HEBO Maritiem's Tideman boat.

Oil spill responder carrying a 25m T-Fence™ cartridge

According to the company, T-Fence™ blocks spills before they spread since it is the only system in the world that is small and light enough to be installed at every potential spill site. Within minutes of spill detection, two operators on a vessel the size of a lifeboat will deploy up to one km of T-Fence™ around the spill, preventing it from spreading and splitting. The disposable solution will enhance oil spill responders' operations.

The company tested T-Fence™ at OHMSETT and offshore to validate its unprecedented oil containment capabilities. T-Fence™ has a 4.5-inch freeboard and an 8-inch draft. While its properties enable it to ride the waves efficiently, it weighs only 6.5 oz. per foot. A cartridge holding 25m cartridge weighs 23 kg.

"We believe that this system is a game changer, finally adding a long-anticipated layer of protection to oil spill response - the ability to block spills right when they start, wherever they occur and with local operators," said Boaz Ur, Co-Founder, and CEO of HARBO. "In oil spill response, it's all about time. By keeping a spill from spreading in the first 10-30 minutes after it happens, we will multiply the recovery rates seen today and prevent disastrous consequences."

About HARBO Technologies

HARBO invented and manufactures the world's first immediate blocking system that prevents oil spills from spreading and splitting. HARBO is a harbinger of a new paradigm, aimed at avoiding the devastating consequences of marine oil spills. The leading customer sectors are ports, remote communities, oil spill responders and others.

The company's technology is patented.

This video shows HARBO deployments around the world.

