HARBO Technologies Named Most Promising Energy and Clean Technology Company at Rice Alliance Energy and Clean Technology Venture Forum

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HARBO Technologies was named Most Promising Energy and Clean Technology Company at the 17th Annual Energy & Clean Technology Venture Forum in Houston this week. The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship announced the 10 most promising companies at the 17th annual Energy and Clean Technology Venture Forum held Sept. 10-11 at Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business. The companies showcased their new offerings at the conference attended by more than 750 investors, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, business executives, mentors and service providers.

The event culminated in the announcement of the 10 companies chosen from more than 180 applicants and judged by both Rice Alliance energy and clean technology industry experts and participating investors. 57 companies presented business pitches at the forum, with an additional 31 participating in the company showcase and investor speed networking session. Over 70 investor groups, including nearly all the major energy operators and service companies, met with 88 companies the day after the forum.

HARBO Technologies was named one of the Energy and Clean Technology Venture Companies at the forum. HARBO develops revolutionary oil spill response technology that shifts the paradigm in oil spill response. Its T-FENCE product is a rapid spill response system that can be deployed faster than any other system, drastically reducing damage.

"We're very honored to receive this award especially amidst such an impressive group of companies," said Boaz Ur, CEO of HARBO. "This comes at an exciting time for HARBO as our product is being adopted by major industry players. Our primary mission is to reduce the damage of oil spills so we're moving full force to get the message out to anyone who handles oil."

This year's participating companies were the most diverse in the history of the event, coming from 8 countries and 19 states. Many international companies also participated, including representatives from Germany, Norway, Italy, Brazil, Canada, Israel and Liechtenstein.

"Every year the quality of companies improves," said Rice Alliance Managing Director Brad Burke, who, along with Brittany Sakowitz, a partner at law firm Vinson and Elkins, presided over the announcement of the award winners. "Over the past 17 years, more than 2,450 companies have presented at Rice Alliance Technology Venture Forums. These companies have raised more than $8 billion in funding. This speaks to the quality of the companies and to the robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Houston region that has developed to support these companies. It demonstrates that good companies have been able to attract investors."

About HARBO Technologies:

HARBO Technologies offers the fastest and most effective oil spill first response system in the world. Instead of relying on massive, bulky equipment and a large team of skilled professionals, HARBO's T-FENCE system can be deployed in minutes by two people at the spill source – whether on a vessel, at a port or an oil terminal. As the world's lightest yet heavy duty solution, it immediately stops the spread of oil spills and can be used even in the most remote locations as it requires minimal logistics.

