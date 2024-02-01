Harbor Acquires Pinnacle, Expanding Presence in UK, Europe and Asia Pacific

Expert services providers join forces to deliver strategy, legal technology, operations, and intelligence to law firms and corporate law departments

CHICAGO and LONDON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor today announced its acquisition of Pinnacle, a leading legal technology and managed services provider in the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. This expansion enables Harbor to offer its full portfolio of expert services across strategy, legal technology, operations, and intelligence to law firms and corporate law departments internationally.

In the UK, 110+ employees from Pinnacle and 25+ employees from Harbor will combine, and Pinnacle employees in the US and Canada will join the respective Harbor teams in those countries. All will operate as globally integrated teams under the Harbor brand to offer expert services to the legal industry.

"The digital transformation of the legal industry has accelerated the migration of critical enterprise applications and data to the cloud. Our expansion with the addition of Pinnacle enhances our ability to assist clients with their cloud migration challenges, and deliver managed services on an ongoing basis," said Matt Sunderman, CEO of Harbor. "It also enables Harbor to anchor the services we provide in the UK and Europe and build our presence in Asia Pacific, meaning we can offer our broader portfolio in international markets. This access to global talent that we now offer our clients is exceptional."

International leadership

The former directors of Pinnacle join Harbor in senior leadership roles with responsibility for Harbor's business and operations outside North America: Pinnacle CSO Mike Bailey becomes Regional COO overseeing service delivery and alliances; CEO David Lumsden becomes Regional Head of Operations and Integration; and Kevin Smith is now Regional Head of Technology.

"Our two companies have evolved in parallel serving complementary geographies – Harbor being larger in North America, and Pinnacle having a larger team in the UK and Europe," said Mike Bailey. "We have a shared commitment to excellent client service. We also have many clients in common and are integrating our delivery teams to bring the benefits of our combination to clients from Day One."

"We are excited to embark on this new journey," said David Lumsden. "This creates new opportunities for our employees, clients, and partners. The initial feedback we've received has been very positive."

"Harbor and Pinnacle are two companies that have similar cultures and share a dedication to delivering the highest quality services and outcomes," said Sunderman. "We are thrilled to welcome the Pinnacle team to Harbor and look forward to combining to create a truly global firm and working to bring our expanded resources, talents, and expertise to meet the needs of our clients around the world."

About Pinnacle
Pinnacle partners with leading law firms globally to bring clarity and control to a complex ecosystem of business processes, technologies and data. Pinnacle's team of 130+ subject matter experts deliver consulting, managed services and software solutions across the UK, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Our unmatched experience and close strategic partnership with Elite, Intapp, Microsoft and other industry-leading vendors, allow us to be the go-to partner for our clients across finance, risk, marketing, and business development. 

About Harbor
Harbor is the preeminent provider of expert services across strategy, legal technology, operations, and intelligence.

Our globally integrated team of nearly 800 strategists, technologists, and specialists navigates alongside our clients – leading law firms, corporations, and their law departments – to provide essential resources and invaluable insights.

Anchored in a rich heritage of deep knowledge, steadfast relationships, and mutual respect, our unwavering dedication lies in shaping the future of the legal industry, and fostering enduring partnerships within our community and ecosystem. www.harborglobal.com 

