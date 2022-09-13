Harbor City Music Company Presents "An Evening at the Cabaret"

A Contemporary A Cappella, Jazz, and Dance Performance Showcase

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the a cappella genre has excited audiences on both stage and screen. If you like Pitch Perfect, Pentatonix, or Straight No Chaser, then the Harbor City Music Company's (HCMC) "An Evening at the Cabaret" show is for you. The Sweet Adelines International chorus will bring the best of contemporary a cappella, intricate harmonies, and a bold and dynamic stage presence on Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. at Goucher College Kraushaar Auditorium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Under the exciting direction of Master Director Michael Gellert, arranger of dynamic and compelling a cappella performance pieces, Harbor City Music Company has tapped the secret formula of capturing the attention of audiences of all ages with a cappella music.

"Come and experience a cappella's explosion into mainstream culture. Harbor City Music Company brings a unique sound and creative performance style that excites audiences and takes them on treasured emotional journeys," Faith Miller, HCMC's Team Coordinator explains. "We are a chorus of local, regional, and international acclaim made up of talented singers from all over the Mid-Atlantic region and know how to express the story behind the songs we sing."

The one-night only event features showtunes, pop music, and classics in four-part harmony, dance, and headliner Suede, a pop/jazz/blues vocalist. Coming to us after headlining with Melissa Etheridge, Sarah McLachlan, and tours including world-renowned clubs like NYC's Birdland, San Francisco's Feinstein's, Seattle's Triple Door, Washington DC's Blues Alley, Boston's Scullers Jazz Club, and more – and the immense privilege and honor of being the opening act for the late, great Joan Rivers.

The show lineup also includes Lustre - 2018 SAI International Queens of Harmony, All Fired Up - 2019 15th place SAI International Quartet, Sound Design - 2022 SAI Region 19 Champion Quartet, Mix It Up - 2022 SAI Region 19 3rd Place Quartet, and The Maryland Performing Arts Center Dance Group. Get tickets here.

For singers interested in elevating their level of a cappella musicianship and experiencing the music and energy of Harbor City Music Company, the chorus meets every Wednesday night at 7:24 p.m. at Severna Park Elks Lodge, 160 Truck House Rd, Severna Park, MD 21146. The chorus has members from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

For more information or to schedule an interview with the director or performers, contact Cathy Schuman at [email protected] and (410) 596-4644.

