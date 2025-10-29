Harbor Compliance Acquires CorpoMax Inc., Expanding Its service portfolio and footprint

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Compliance, a leading provider of compliance solutions for businesses and nonprofits, has announced the acquisition of CorpoMax Inc., a Delaware-based company.

Founded in 2001 by Vincent Allard, CorpoMax helps create U.S. companies for entrepreneurs and professionals in more than 50 countries and has formed over 5,000 business entities. Tapping into a market need, the CorpoMax team speaks French, providing a uniquely tailored experience to its global clientele.

"We are very excited to welcome CorpoMax to the Harbor Compliance family," said Mike Montali, CEO of Harbor Compliance. "I have been extremely impressed by the way CorpoMax delivers its services, with a unique capability in serving the French-speaking market across the globe that sets them apart. Our goal is to continue what they have built by adding our technology, resources, and infrastructure to enhance the customer experience. Through this acquisition, Harbor Compliance also expands its portfolio of available services and reaches new targets in the French Canadian market."

Allard shared, "Harbor Compliance is the natural partner to continue what we built at CorpoMax. Both organizations share a deep commitment to helping customers meet licensing and registration requirements through exceptional service. Harbor Compliance's robust services and exceptional value-adding technology perfectly complement our international focus. The acquisition synergy is a strong alignment of values and vision for our clients."

As part of Harbor Compliance, CorpoMax will continue to serve clients with the same high-quality, personal approach that has defined it for nearly 25 years. The partnership will also enable CorpoMax to leverage Harbor Compliance's industry-leading software and service infrastructure to expand its capabilities and reach.

About Harbor Compliance

Founded in 2012, Harbor Compliance helps businesses and nonprofits manage regulatory requirements nationwide through expert services and proprietary technology. The company has served over 40,000 clients across a wide range of industries, providing registered agent services, and simplifying entity management, and business licensing. For more information, visit www.harborcompliance.com .

About CorpoMax Inc.

Founded in 2001 in Newark, Delaware, CorpoMax Inc. specializes in incorporation services in French. With clients in over 50 countries and more than 5,000 entities formed, CorpoMax is recognized for its personalized, professional service and French-speaking team dedicated to guiding entrepreneurs and professionals at every step of their business journey.

SOURCE Harbor Business Compliance Corporation d/b/a Harbor Compliance