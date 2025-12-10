Harbor Compliance Acquires Firstbase, Expanding Support for Entrepreneurs and Growing Businesses

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Compliance announces the acquisition of Firstbase.io. The acquisition combines Harbor Compliance's deep expertise as a leading provider of compliance solutions with Firstbase's innovative technology that helps entrepreneurs launch, manage, and grow their businesses.

Through this acquisition, Firstbase becomes part of Harbor Compliance's mission to simplify how businesses manage government filing requirements. Firstbase customers will continue to use the technology they depend on with the added infrastructure of Harbor Compliance's nationwide compliance solutions.

"Firstbase has built an all-in-one operating system for founders," said Mike Montali, CEO of Harbor Compliance. "By bringing Firstbase into the Harbor Compliance platform, we're extending the proven compliance solutions that help companies confidently manage their next phase of growth. This will help customers of Firstbase expand their businesses while maintaining compliance. Our commitment is to preserve what people love about Firstbase while enhancing its capabilities with the technology and service that Harbor Compliance is known for."

The acquisition marks a strong new chapter for both organizations and extends Harbor Compliance's services to international customers looking to form businesses in the US. With more than 30 thousand incorporations from nearly 200 countries, Firstbase helps solve the common challenge of business incorporation.

The addition of Firstbase positions Harbor Compliance to accelerate innovation and expand the support to founders. Customers will continue to receive the trustworthy service they rely on, while also benefiting from clearer guidance and tools that make starting and running their businesses easier.

About Harbor Compliance

Founded in 2012, Harbor Compliance helps businesses and nonprofits manage regulatory requirements nationwide through expert services and proprietary compliance technology. The company has served over 40,000 clients across a wide range of industries, simplifying entity management, business licensing, and registered agent services. For more information, visit www.harborcompliance.com .

About Firstbase

Firstbase is a technology platform that simplifies business formation and management for entrepreneurs around the world. From incorporation and banking to compliance and growth tools, Firstbase enables founders to launch and operate their companies seamlessly. Learn more at www.firstbase.io .

SOURCE Harbor Compliance