Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Gordon Folding Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2019

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Gordon Folding Knives

Hazard: The locking mechanism can fail to engage on extension of the blade, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knives and return them to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus sales tax.

Consumer Contact:

Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com and click on "Recall Safety Information" on the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1.1 million

Description:

This recall involves Gordon brand folding knives. The knife is stainless steel with black metal on the handle and five cutouts on each side of the handle. The knife measures about 3-inches. The knife also has a silver-colored metal belt clip attached to the back of the handle. "China" is printed on one side and "Stainless Steel" is printed on the other side of the knife blade.

Incidents/Injuries: Harbor Freight Tools has received seven reports of the knife failing to lock, resulting in six reports of laceration injuries, including four that required medical attention.

Sold At: Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide, by telephone, and online at www.harborfreight.com from July 2008 through July 2019 for about $5.

Importer: Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 20-006

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

