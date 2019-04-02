Harbor Group International Appoints Two Managing Directors to its Executive Committee

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC (HGI), a privately-owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced the elevations of Matt Jones and Lane Shea to the firm's Executive Committee. Currently Managing Directors, Jones and Shea joined HGI in 2002 and 2000, respectively. Their additions to HGI's Executive Committee are the first since 2012.

"Matt and Lane have been integral members of Harbor Group's management team for nearly two decades," said Jordan Slone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harbor Group International. "They embody strong leadership abilities and the characteristics that make Harbor Group what we are today. Their leadership and contributions will be important components of our ongoing growth."

Matt Jones is the Director of Acquisitions at HGI, involved in developing and implementing the firm's investment strategies in the multifamily, commercial and real estate debt sectors. He oversees and assists the transaction team in sourcing investment opportunities, investor communication, negotiating contracts, managing the due diligence process and closing transactions. In the last three years alone, the Transactions Group under Jones' leadership has closed $6.3 billion of acquisitions and investments.

Lane Shea is Head of Dispositions and is also responsible for sourcing and closing debt financings for property acquisitions. She maintains an extensive, nationwide network of investment sales and debt financing relationships. In the last three years, she has closed $2.1 billion of property dispositions and $4.2 billion of debt financings.

About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC is a private real estate investment and management firm which controls a portfolio of worldwide assets valued at $9.0 billion. HGI is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia with offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv. The company's real estate holdings include 3.3 million square feet of commercial properties and 32,000 apartment units. For additional information, please visit www.harborgroupint.com.

