Harbor Group International, Cammeby's Acquire New Jersey Portfolio for $1 Billion

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced a joint venture with Cammeby's International Group ("Cammeby's") for the $1.05 billion acquisition of a portfolio of multifamily assets throughout New Jersey. The portfolio consists of 41 workforce housing communities, totaling 5,302 units.

HGI will invest approximately $46 million for capital improvements and enhancements across the properties. The firm will renovate 50% of the interior units and invest in operational improvements throughout the portfolio.

"As we continue to expand our investment platform, the acquisition of the Garden State portfolio represents the large-scale, attractive opportunities Harbor Group International identifies for our investors. This portfolio offers significant value-add potential and mark-to-market opportunity amid growing demand for housing outside of large urban cities," said Richard Litton, President, HGI. "We are pleased to have an experienced partner in Cammeby's as we embark on this venture, given their strong presence in the region."

The portfolio spans 14 cities in North, Central and South New Jersey, with a concentration in Union, Morris and Essex. A majority of the portfolio is located in key suburban markets near major New Jersey employers, including Prudential Financial, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer Corp. and Quest Diagnostics. The portfolio assets are also proximate to other key markets and employment hubs, including New York City and Philadelphia.

Harbor Group Management Company, HGI's property management arm, will assume the management of 10 assets within the portfolio.

Eastdil Secured brokered the transaction and advised on the debt alongside Meridian Capital Group. Lawrence H. Bryant at Williams Mullen served as counsel to HGI and Steven Fleissig at Greenberg Traurig served as counsel to the seller.

"On behalf of Meridian, it was again an honor and privilege to represent Harbor Group International and Cammeby's International Group in negotiating financing for this monumental acquisition. Working in direct coordination with Capital One and Freddie Mac allowed us to secure a combination of fixed- and floating-rate financing that provided optimal flexibility in the short-term while allowing them to achieve their long-term goals for the assets," said Abe Hirsch, Senior Managing Director at Meridian Capital Group.

