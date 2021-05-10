Harbor Group International Expands Debt Investments Team with Senior Hire

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced that Lee J. Siracuse joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Asset Management. In this role, Siracuse will oversee the performance of HGI's alternative debt investment portfolio, which includes KFRED bonds, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments and HGI's whole loan program. He is based in HGI's New York office.

Siracuse brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate debt and equity investment management across various asset classes and geographies. He joins HGI from Maverick Commercial Properties, where he was responsible for sourcing and executing debt and equity commercial real estate investments nationwide. Previously, he served as the Director and Senior Asset Manager at Situs Companies/Hanover Street Capital for nearly ten years. In this role, Siracuse managed a dedicated platform of real estate loans in addition to real estate debt management, originations and dispositions of loans and real estate assets.

Siracuse has also held positions at Hypo Real Estate Capital Corporation, S.L. Green Realty Corp. and Equity Office Properties Trust.

"Following the industry impacts of COVID-19, increasing our debt investment activity, as well as providing capital to qualified sponsors, is a priority initiative for HGI, and Lee's strong background is a valuable addition to our efforts," said Richard Litton, President, HGI. "We are excited to grow our debt investments team and extend a warm welcome to Lee."

In addition to Siracuse's hire, HGI recently announced the appointment of Laura de Graaf as Senior Vice President, Director of Senior Loan Transactions, as the firm continues to grow its whole loan platform. She joins the firm after 30 years at Bank of America, overseeing transaction management of HGI's whole loan bridge lending platform.

"HGI has a significant track record in managing and souring debt investments and continues to make great strides in the space with the launch of its whole loan platform," said Siracuse. "I am thrilled to join the team and continuing to identify new opportunities for the debt platform."

About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC, including its affiliates, is a private real estate and real estate related investment and management firm which controls a portfolio of worldwide assets valued at $13.5 billion. HGI is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia with offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv. The company's real estate holdings include 4.3 million square feet of commercial properties and 48,000 apartment units. For additional information, please visit www.harborgroupint.com.

