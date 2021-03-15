Harbor Group International Secures Exclusive Investment in Freddie Mac Sustainable Workforce Housing Platform

NORFOLK, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately-owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced its investment in the Freddie Mac FREMF 2021-KG05 bond pool ("KG05"). The bonds are part of Freddie Mac's KG-Deal offerings, which is the environmental and social impact series of the Freddie Mac Multifamily Loan, or K-Deal, program, and wholly comprises workforce housing loans.

The investment consists of underlying mortgage loans on workforce housing with rents that are affordable to the majority of low- to middle-income households. Borrowers within the KG05 pool must commit to substantially reducing energy or water and sewer consumption, and report water and energy efficiency performance data via a qualified third-party benchmarking consultant.

All properties in KG05 conform to Freddie Mac's Green Advantage Loan Program guidelines. The program offers adjusted rates to borrowers who improve the water and energy efficiency of their workforce housing communities. It also aims to lower the carbon footprint of older workforce housing communities, while reducing the utility expenses of low-income residents though increased efficiencies.

"Harbor Group International has long understood the importance of sustainable investment strategies and assessing the social and environmental impact of our investments," said Richard Litton, HGI. "We are thrilled to provide green investment opportunities to our investors through our continued relationship with Freddie Mac amid growing demand for ESG investment options."

HGI has been a forerunner in the implementation of sustainable practices and procurement across its properties. The firm has been recognized as an ENERGY STAR Top Performer and by the BOMA 360 Performance Program, and remains focused on its commitment to reduce corporate carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve resources across HGI properties, management and leasing facilities.

Harbor Group International, LLC, including its affiliates, is a private real estate and real estate related investment and management firm which controls a portfolio of worldwide assets valued at $12.6 billion. HGI is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia with offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv. The company's real estate holdings include 4.1 million square feet of commercial properties and 46,000 apartment units. For additional information, please visit www.harborgroupint.com.

