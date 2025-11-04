Harbor Group International Successfully Realizes Structured Equity Investment in Midtown Manhattan Office Tower

360 Lexington is located in Manhattan's Grand Central District

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced that it has received a full early payoff of its structured equity investment in 360 Lexington, a Class A office building in Midtown Manhattan owned by AmTrust RE. HGI initially made the investment in November 2024, with the building's strong performance, including consistent demand and increased leasing activity, supporting early repayment.

The early payoff reflects HGI's commitment to providing flexible capital solutions that support borrowers' evolving needs in today's dynamic real estate market.

"Our office lending approach is built on partnership and adaptability," said Mike Nathan, Chief Investment Officer, Office at HGI. "We work closely with our partners to understand their goals and structure solutions that help them succeed. This transaction is a great example of how collaboration can lead to successful outcomes for everyone involved."

360 Lexington is located on the northwest corner of 40th Street and Lexington Avenue, two blocks south of Grand Central Terminal. The building spans 269,148 square feet, including 256,184 square feet of office space over 24 stories, 8,742 square feet of ground-floor retail and 4,258 square feet of storage. The property features a renovated lobby, entrance and elevator cabs, with views across New York City. The building's diverse tenant roster includes leading firms in the banking and finance, hospitality, professional services and legal services sectors.

"360 Lexington highlights the opportunities that exist within the office sector for owners and lenders willing to invest in quality and modernization," said Jonathan Bennett, President of AmTrust. "Midtown Manhattan is one of the most dynamic office markets and we're thankful for HGI's support as we focus on creating spaces that attract tenants and drive long-term value."

The transaction demonstrates HGI's asset management expertise and ability to source, structure and oversee investments that deliver positive outcomes. Over the past two decades, HGI has established itself as an active capital provider in the multifamily and office sectors. Recently, the firm provided a senior mortgage to refinance and fund capital improvements for 1250 Eye Street, an office building in Washington, D.C.'s East End.

Harbor Group International, LLC, and its affiliates control an investment portfolio of approximately $21 billion, including 62,000 apartment units in the United States and 5.0 million square feet of commercial space throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, Harbor Group International maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Tel Aviv. Follow Harbor Group International on LinkedIn .

