Harbor Health Raises $130M to Expand Insurance Plans, Grow Clinical Footprint and Specialty Services, and Enhance Care Access

Harbor Health's Fully Insured Plans for Both Employers and Individuals

Harbor Health, a primary and specialty care clinic group and health insurance company, today announced it has secured $130 million in new funding. Existing investors General Catalyst, 8VC, and Alta Partners co-led the funding, while DFO Management (Dell Family Office) increased its strong support of Harbor Health.

The funding enables Harbor Health to continue providing quotes to businesses in Central Texas for large employer health insurance plans. In addition, in November 2025, Harbor Health will be on healthcare.gov , the Individual Insurance Marketplace, offering fully insured individual and family health plans.

The new funding also allows Harbor Health to expand its clinical footprint to broaden consumer access in Texas and add specialty service lines to address growing care needs. Specialty areas include rheumatology, dermatology, cardiology, endocrinology, and mental health.

"In serving more than 50,000 Central Texans, we see their needs go beyond primary care," said Harbor Health Co-Founder Dr. Clay Johnston . "By integrating more specialty providers into our health teams, we're surrounding each member with the expertise they need. Our insurance plans synergize with the care model so that everything is aligned to achieve the best health possible."

Care and Coverage Working Together for Better Health Journeys

Harbor Health pairs care models with longitudinal coverage models that encourage people to do what's best for their health and choose the best providers. Each Harbor Health member is connected to a dedicated health team and customized care pathways. This personalized approach helps to improve outcomes while lessening the emotional and financial burden the current healthcare system has on consumers.

"Offering coverage in combination with a condition-specific clinical model that optimizes quality and results is exactly what healthcare needs now for both employers and individuals," said Alta Partners Managing Director, Dr. Pete Hudson .

Harbor Health insurance plans offer large group employers and individual consumers more coordinated care and coverage together at a lower cost than traditional plans. Designed by doctors, the plans are built around a robust network of primary care providers and specialists, giving members direct access to high-quality care within Harbor Health. The group also maintains strong partnerships with a wide array of external providers, ensuring that members receive timely referrals and coordinated treatment across the broader healthcare landscape.

"We are committed to a new advanced clinical model and payment structure that rewards providers to reduce population health risks and lower overall costs," said Harbor Health Co-Founder Tony Miller . "People want personalized care and clear guidance on how to make lifestyle changes and informed decisions about treatment and costs. Employers need better options to keep rising healthcare benefit costs under control. We know we can deliver the plans at a 10% to 20% savings while making the plans richer for the members."

Harbor Health's Impact Inspires Sustained Investor Backing

The new approach to health delivery and the history of success by both Johnston (Inaugural Dean of the University of Texas Dell Medical School) and Miller (Founder of Bind/Surest) keep investors energized. General Catalyst remains a solid supporter of Harbor Health, as they continue to prove the company's clinical model is working for consumers and leading to positive health outcomes.

"Harbor Health is driving meaningful innovation in both care delivery and now in health insurance coverage, and we are excited to support the company's continued momentum in Austin and beyond," said Chris Bischoff, Managing Director at General Catalyst . "Harbor Health is radically improving how care and coverage work together, with more than 50,000 people served in Central Texas, a net promoter score of 90, and measurable savings already delivered. Their model aligns with our Health Assurance thesis, and we are proud to back their mission to build a more accessible, affordable, and outcomes-driven healthcare future."

The new funding announcement for Harbor Health follows several significant successes:

Harbor Health has cared for more than 50,000 people in Central Texas ( Travis , Williamson , and Hays counties), and that number is growing rapidly.

( , , and counties), and that number is growing rapidly. The vast majority of Harbor Health members say they would likely recommend the company and care to a friend or colleague (net promoter score [NPS] of 90).

Harbor Health has grown from three clinic locations in 2022 to 11 clinics, including three Express Care clinics that offer extended hours, with more locations coming soon.

Harbor Health operates two mobile clinics and an infusion center.

This funding round also includes returning investors Health 2047 Capital Partners , Lemhi Ventures , Martin Ventures , Breyer Capital , and a series of individuals.

With continued growth in its insurance plans, clinical footprint, and specialty care services, Harbor Health continues its original vision to be the leading "pay-vider" across Texas.

About Harbor Health:

Harbor Health was created by people who have spent decades trying to make health better, including those who provide health to those who figure out how to pay for it. Harbor Health's mission is to make the entire health system work better for consumers so that everyone can achieve optimal health. For more information, visit www.harborhealth.com .

