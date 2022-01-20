Harbor Healthcare Advises a California Home Infusion Pharmacy On Its Sale

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Healthcare is pleased to announce the successful sale of a California based home infusion pharmacy, a leading provider of infused and specialty drugs to patients within Northern California. The strategic acquirer maintains a nationwide presence in the home infusion space and this acquisition provides them with key access to a competitive market. The long-lasting relationships and rapport of the California home infusion business made it a unique and advantageous geographic advancement for the acquirer. Customers are excited about the new services and technology the acquirer brings and retaining the existing team members will help to ensure continuity during integration. The strategically planned uninterrupted service will maximize growth and value, and maintain the seller's legacy.

"I am very proud of our team's achievements and believe this acquirer is the ideal partner to support our future growth initiatives," said the owner of the home infusion pharmacy. "They bring significant resources, a collaborative approach, and extensive experience creating strategic and operational value in the home infusion space. We are very pleased to have been introduced to them by the Harbor Healthcare team. Furthermore, we couldn't have accomplished this engagement without their specific expertise in home infusion pharmacy."

"Joining a legacy pharmacy with a management team that brings decades of experience in the space is an exceptional opportunity. With the expanded customer facing team, the newly formed business is in an ideal position to service patients while expanding its geographical footprint. We are excited to watch this pharmacy grow from the synergies created by this investment," said Michael Cammeyer, Managing Director of Harbor Healthcare.

"The demand and adoption of alternate infusion sites increased significantly during the pandemic. Combined with the rising prevalence of chronic ailments, the home infusion market is poised for strong growth. That said, payers continue to complicate the segment and operators must command two battlefronts: competition and reimbursement. When a seller approaches the marketplace, it is important they are aware of the business assets that give them an advantage in their space, because not all acquirers will realize the synergies from a partnership, that in turn impacts enterprise value. This was an exciting opportunity in which the assets of both parties were recognized and tremendous value was created for both buyer and seller," said Mark Alford, Director of Pharmacy Strategy at Harbor Healthcare.

About the Home Infusion Pharmacy

A regional provider of home infusion therapies focused on specialty infusion products. The company served Northern California for over 30 years with a management team that possesses vast clinical knowledge in the space. The pharmacy is dedicated to delivering safe, convenient, and affordable solutions for infusion patients in the local community. Patients are offered a full range of therapies to enhance their well-being and quality of life. The pharmacy's mission is to provide exceptional patient care and customer service.

About the Acquiring Pharmacy

Bringing decades of experience to the marketplace, the acquiring pharmacy boasts a nationwide presence with operations on the east and west coasts. The company specializes in intravenous immunoglobin (IVIG), Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN), and other specialty infusion products. The philosophy of the operations team is to provide a high standard of patient care within infusion centers and the home setting.

About Harbor Healthcare

Harbor Healthcare is a boutique investment bank offering a variety of M&A advisory services to middle market healthcare and pharmacy businesses since 1995. The company provides perceptive strategic solutions to independent owners and investors of long-term care, specialty, home infusion, compounding and 340B pharmacies. As a pharmacist founded firm comprised of bankers and healthcare entrepreneurs, Harbor offers unparalleled regulatory and advisory expertise while maintaining unshakeable business relationships with strategic, private equity and independent acquirers. For more information, please visit https://www.harborhealthcare.com.

