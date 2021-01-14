Harbor Healthcare Advises Syndicate Of Specialty & Compounding Pharmacies On Its Sale

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Healthcare is pleased to announce the successful sale of a multi-location syndicate of specialty & compounding pharmacies to a financial sponsored strategic acquirer. The transaction included six pharmacy locations serving patients in and around the greater Los Angeles area. The pharmacies served both compounding and specialty retail customers across a wide array of therapies.

"In today's rapidly changing specialty marketplace, finding an ideal buyer that both understands the business and can adequately serve the patient needs is often challenging. Working closely with the owners and understanding their short and long-term goals for both their organizations, employees, and legacy, we are extremely pleased with the outcome. We are confident the buyer will continue to drive growth for the business and support the loyal customer and prescriber base," said Michael Cammeyer of Harbor Healthcare.

The pharmacies will remain in place, strategically located around area hospitals and physicians, only now they are further bolstered by the new parent company's operational expertise and extensive market access. Together, they will continue to serve new and existing patients in their respective regions and achieve explosive growth through realized synergies.

About the Multi-location Syndicate of Pharmacies

The syndicate of six specialty and compounding pharmacies extends service across a 50-mile radius in and around Los Angeles County. Each location is strategically located near hospitals, physicians, and other provider networks. With a legacy in dermatological therapies, the syndicate of pharmacies quickly expanded to provide a high-quality patient experience across a wide range of compounding and specialty therapies including mental health, and pain management.

About Harbor Healthcare

Harbor Healthcare is a boutique investment bank offering a variety of M&A advisory services to healthcare and pharmacy businesses since 1995. The company is the M&A leader in pharmacy across the North American continent and has completed transactions spanning the middle market. The company provides custom tailored solutions to independent owners of long-term care, specialty, home infusion, compounding and retail pharmacies. The firm offers unparalleled regulatory expertise and maintains strong business relationships with strategic and private equity acquirers. For more information, please visit https://www.harborhealthcare.com.

