Harbor Heights, Mystic's Only Luxury Apartments, Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

MYSTIC, Conn., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Lattizori and Alyssa Lattizori performed a private Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Monday, August 4, in front of Harbor Heights Luxury Apartment Homes in Mystic. Their family's vision for this property was carried forth by the two siblings, with David at the helm, to bring this landmark property to fruition. As Mystic's only premier, luxury apartment community, there is much to celebrate about these 121 apartment homes, which are now stabilized and 95% leased in just five short months by Trio Properties of Glastonbury.

The property is centered around a courtyard pool that is anchored by striped umbrellas and chaises that create a spa-like setting and showcase the resort style pool with LED lights that change color at night.

David Lattizori Senior purchased the property in 1999 and made multiple attempts to develop the property as a mixed-use retail development; however, it was not until 2017 when his son, David Lattizori, transformed his father's vision into an academic, medical, residential campus that he received regulatory approval from the town. For years, Lattizori Development worked with town leaders and neighbors to develop a plan that addressed their concerns and preserved over 50% of the property as open space that buffers the property from neighbors.

After a very rigorous approval process, Lattizori's perseverance in carrying on his late father's dream was rewarded when construction began in 2019. This celebratory day is a culmination of many years of community outreach to develop a campus that the town and neighbors can celebrate. "It is truly a dream come true to fulfill my father's vision of developing our Perkins Farm property. The Perkins Farm Campus will bring much-needed services like luxury housing and quality medical care to Mystic, a beautiful town that I am fortunate enough to call home."

Harbor Heights is located at the tip of Mystic's famous Golden Triangle, down the road from the Mystic Aquarium near the end of Coogan Boulevard. The property is lined by the beautiful historic stone walls that Stonington is known for and creates a new standard of resort-style, luxury living in the region. The property is centered around a courtyard pool that is anchored by striped umbrellas and chaises that create a spa-like setting and showcase the resort-style pool with LED lights that change color at night. There are also fire pits and an outdoor grilling kitchen for intimate gatherings with neighbors. The well-appointed The Dock Clubhouse has a grand fireplace, café, entertainment kitchen, and a state-of-the-art Ship | Shape Fitness Center with Peloton and other on-demand interactive training equipment, as well as a yoga studio. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog washing station, grooming room, and a dog park. All community spaces and luxurious amenities have been carefully curated to complement an on-the-go lifestyle.

Situated at one of the highest points in Mystic, Harbor Heights' one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a perfect blend of spaciousness and serenity. Top floor apartments even have views of Fishers Island Sound. Every apartment home has nine-foot ceilings that flood the open floor plan with natural light and complement the coastal-inspired color palette and high-end interior accents like white shaker-style cabinetry, nickel hardware, light granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Luxurious, wide, plank-style flooring creates a serene backdrop for one to unwind after a long day at the beach. As a nationally recognized green energy building, every unit is energy efficient, and very soon the building will be solar powered. One bedrooms start at $1,600 and two bedrooms start around $2,000 per month. There is now a waitlist for popular floor plan styles.

Harbor Heights is part of the Perkins Farm Campus, an $85 million master-planned community composed of a nature preserve with walking trails to Hartford Healthcare's new state-of-the-art Ambulatory Care Center as well as Perkins Reserve, a 50-unit luxury townhome community that is centered around a village green. Jeremy Browning of Trio Properties remarked, "This visionary project brings the first amenity-rich living to the vibrant coastal town of Mystic where it was really needed. It employs smart growth development practices, which significantly enhances housing options for young professionals and the young at heart as well as increases Stonington's tax base for years to come."

