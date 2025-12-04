Harbor IT CFO Hannah Paige Named Finalist for CRN's 2025 Women of the Year Rising Star Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor IT, a national cyber-first managed services provider, is proud to share that Hannah Paige, Chief Financial Officer of Harbor IT, has been named a finalist in the Rising Star of the Year category for the 2025 CRN® Women of the Year Awards, presented by The Channel Company.

Hannah Paige, Chief Financial Officer of Harbor IT

This honor recognizes Paige's exceptional impact as a next-generation financial and operational leader in the managed services space. At just 28 years old and with only three years in the channel, she serves in a dual role as Chief Financial Officer of Harbor IT and Director of Investments at Worklyn Partners, the holding company behind the platform. She has been instrumental in driving Harbor IT's expansion from a roughly $10-million-dollar business into a $100-million-dollar, security-led IT platform with more than 300 employees and 12 locations nationwide, while simultaneously shaping Worklyn's M&A strategy across multiple MSP acquisitions.

Now in its third year, the CRN Women of the Year Awards program shines a spotlight on extraordinary women, companies, and allies whose leadership, innovation, and advocacy are advancing the IT channel. The Rising Star of the Year category celebrates up-and-coming women who are early in their careers yet are already reshaping their organizations and the broader ecosystem. The winners of the Women of the Year Awards will be announced at the Awards Gala on December 9, 2025, in New York City.

Since joining Harbor IT at the earliest stages of its MSP platform strategy, Paige has effectively worn every hat across the organization, building the corporate infrastructure behind today's fully integrated, market-leading platform built from nine specialized MSP acquisitions. She oversees finance, accounting, purchasing, and human resources—functions she built from the ground up—but her impact extends far beyond these titles, serving as the backbone of the business and touching every aspect of how Harbor IT operates and grows. She established Harbor IT's budgeting, forecasting, and management reporting from scratch, stood up HR processes and compensation structures for a rapidly scaling multi-location workforce, and created governance frameworks that link financial performance to operational metrics across all service lines. In parallel, she's led the M&A engine behind Harbor IT's growth, running the full lifecycle from sourcing and screening MSP partners through comprehensive diligence and deal structuring to designing and executing integration plans. That work includes orchestrating the consolidation of employees, customers, vendors, and tooling onto the Harbor IT platform while working with sales, operations, and service delivery leaders to align staffing, cost structure, and customer outcomes. Her vantage point as both investor and operator—combined with her role as strategic thought partner across the business—has shaped a partnership model in which MSP owners can scale and de-risk their businesses while preserving the culture and relationships that made them successful.

Beyond her organizational responsibilities, Paige has become an influential voice in the channel community. She is the architect and host of the renowned "MSP Valuations" webinar series, which has helped hundreds of MSP owners understand, measure, and grow the value of their businesses. She is a frequent speaker at industry events, including The Channel Company conferences, ScaleCon, and various peer groups, where she is known for translating complex financial concepts into practical, operator-friendly tools for MSP leaders.

As the only woman on Harbor IT's executive team, Paige also founded Women of Worklyn, an internal community focused on developing and promoting women across Worklyn and Harbor IT. The group creates space for candid conversation, mentorship and visibility for women in the MSP and cybersecurity ecosystem and reflects her conviction that building durable businesses requires sustained investment in people and culture, not just financial performance.

"Since 2022, Hannah has been my partner and go-to person in building this business," said Johnny Lieberman, Chief Executive Officer of Harbor IT and Co-Founder of Worklyn Partners. "We have been side by side in the trenches together, and her combination of intellect, productivity, managerial effectiveness, and commercial judgment is truly rare. There is no person in our space who has left a deeper mark on a scaled business, and there is no one more deserving of industry-wide recognition than Hannah Paige."

The Women of the Year Awards Finalists can be viewed online at www.crn.com/women-of-the-year.

About Harbor IT

Harbor IT is a cyber-first managed service provider delivering integrated IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions for complex, critical and compliance-driven organizations nationwide.

Media Contact

Maya Adelstein

[email protected]

SOURCE Harbor IT