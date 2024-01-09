Harbor Lockers Announces the World's First On-Demand Locker Marketplace at CES 2024 with 24/7 Secure Access and Robot Delivery

With 25,000 locations by 2025; Public Marketplace Locker Network is positioned to expand across North America enabling on-demand purchases, delivery, pickup and more for retailers; with no CAPEX.

LAS VEGAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Lockers (Harbor), a division of smart locker manufacturer Luxer One, announces the availability of North America's first on-demand locker marketplace nationally and positioned for growth to 25,000 lockers by 2025. Harbor Lockers is the first and only public locker network giving brands access to increased options for retail and customer engagement and a better customer experience.

"This is the first time brands will have access to a public locker network to efficiently scale their businesses," says W. Tad Jenkins, General Manager of Harbor Lockers. "With our pay-per-use model, which includes no locker purchase and open ecosystem, we are focused on empowering brands of any size to expand their reach, create unique customized experiences, streamline business operations and increase sales. Public locker networks are the future of commerce and customer engagement."

Harbor's system has been fine-tuned and amplified by smart locker manufacturing experts Luxer One. Brands can access a public locker network with no hardware purchase or maintenance costs and the ability to immediately increase scalability, efficiency and reach. Customers can already access lockers with brands like Best Buy, Home Depot, and various university campuses via Luxer One.

"We envisioned Harbor as an open locker network to enable businesses with the opportunity to create new services and applications, reaching customers in an easy and frictionless way," says Smart Locker Expert and General Partner of Locker One Ventures, Arik Levy. "With the power and expertise of Assa Abloy and Luxor One behind it, Harbor is positioned to revolutionize the way business and customers interact with packages by focusing on innovation, creating business opportunities and creating a new level of customer service."

Harbor's Marketplace Network can host various easy-to-build applications through The Harbor Connect developer ecosystem, which includes a full-stack locker API + SDK giving builders complete control of their own user experience. Via the App Marketplace, brands can rapidly expand their customer reach enabling experiences such as retail pickup and returns, food pickup, product giveaways, event bag storage, peer-to-peer exchange, IT storage and much more.

Ottonomy's patented and award winning L4 autonomous Ottobots have partnered with Harbor Lockers to bring - Ottobot Lockers at CES 2024, providing unique first and last-mile delivery options for Harbor Marketplace. Ottobot Lockers will be demonstrated at the Harbor Lockers booth at the Venetian Expo, Hall G — 61048 — Eureka Park at CES 2024. Media can schedule a demo of robot-enabled locker delivery by emailing [email protected] .

About Harbor Lockers

Harbor Lockers, a division of Luxer One, is a public locker network where businesses can deliver, store, and pick-up items. Our mission is to revolutionize the way businesses can access and utilize physical storage close to their customers, making logistics smoother and more efficient than ever before. With access to the largest ecosystem of secure lockers, spaces and places our end users can quickly and effortlessly get what they need, when they need it, without sacrificing security or efficiency.

About Luxer One

Luxer One, a division of ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions , is a technology company specializing in contactless pick-up and drop-off for packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers are used in multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. Luxer One has performed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. More than 250 million U.S. packages have been delivered to Luxer One lockers.

