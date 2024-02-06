Harbor Lockers Unlocks First and Last Mile Delivery for Hyperlocal Logistics in Strategic Partnership with Ottonomy and its Ottobot Locker

News provided by

Harbor Lockers

06 Feb, 2024, 08:16 ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harbor Lockers announces its strategic partnership with Ottonomy for its customized locker-on-robot, Ottobot Locker, partnership for last-mile delivery. This partnership augments Harbor's existing locker network for first and last-mile in the Bay Area.

Continue Reading
Ottobot Locker
Ottobot Locker
Harbor Lockers Storefront
Harbor Lockers Storefront

"Harbor is focused on how lockers can innovate logistics and the future of customer experience with new services and applications," says Tad W. Jenkins, General Manager of Harbor Lockers. "This strategic partnership will be the first autonomous delivery partnership of its kind. We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation for contactless customer service while fulfilling our vision of creating the world's largest public locker network."

Ottonomy's patented and award winning L4 autonomous have been customized for the development of Ottobot Locker and creates streamlined services for end customers in a hyperlocal space for pickup, drop and delivery. Ottobot Locker seamlessly runs on the Harbor Locker's app ecosystem and brings a revolutionary dimension to fixed smart lockers. The partnership is backed by a strategic investment from the venture arm of Assa Abloy, Locker One Ventures.

"Our autonomous robot technology is changing the way brands can meet growing customer demands," says CEO and co-founder, Ritukar Vijay. "This partnership with Harbor Lockers is the first of its kind; Ottobot Lockers  is a game changer in the industry which is not only focusing on quick commerce but drop, pickup and delivery to enable a variety of businesses."

Ottobot Locker will be on display at the Harbor Lockers booth at Manifest Las Vegas from February 5-7, 2024. You can visit Harbor Lockers at booth 322. To learn more about Harbor Lockers and its growing network of public lockers, visit: https://harborlockers.com

Access the Media Kit
https://harborlockers.com/media-kit

About Harbor Lockers
Harbor Lockers, a division of Luxer One, is a public locker network where businesses can deliver, store, and pick up items. Our mission is to revolutionize the way businesses can access and utilize physical storage close to their customers, making logistics smoother and more efficient than ever before. With access to the largest ecosystem of secure lockers, spaces and places our end users can quickly and effortlessly get what they need, when they need it, without sacrificing security or efficiency.

About Ottonomy
Ottonomy is a leading autonomous delivery robotics company, building a hyperlocal delivery network of autonomous robots. Ottonomy's patented and award winning autonomous robot, Ottobot, has been trusted by Fortune 100 retail, F&B and logistics companies across the US and EMEA.

Ottonomy was listed as one of the top 50 robotics companies worldwide by Robotics Business Review in 2021 and 2023 and won the mobility startup of the year from Plug and Play, CA. Ottonomy is backed by Pi Ventures, Connetic Ventures, Branded Hospitality Ventures, ADR Ventures and Locker One Ventures along with notable angel investors around the globe.

Media Contact
Ronjini Joshua
372610@email4pr.com
(949) 295-9779

SOURCE Harbor Lockers

Also from this source

Harbor Lockers Announces the World's First On-Demand Locker Marketplace at CES 2024 with 24/7 Secure Access and Robot Delivery

Harbor Lockers Announces the World's First On-Demand Locker Marketplace at CES 2024 with 24/7 Secure Access and Robot Delivery

Harbor Lockers (Harbor), a division of smart locker manufacturer Luxer One, announces the availability of North America's first on-demand locker...
On a Mission to Power The World's Largest Locker Network: Harbor Lockers Announces Q4 2023 Cohort of Recipients for its Ecosystem Development Grant

On a Mission to Power The World's Largest Locker Network: Harbor Lockers Announces Q4 2023 Cohort of Recipients for its Ecosystem Development Grant

Harbor Lockers, a division of smart locker manufacturer Luxer One, announces the selection of Nytch, Ship Safe Network and Pantry Plus as the next...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.