HARBOR MEXICO'S NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FUELS LATAM TRADE SUCCESS

News provided by

Harbor

15 Nov, 2023, 11:11 ET

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor, a leading fintech specializing in digital financing and trading solutions for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), is proud to introduce a dynamic team set to drive the Harbor Mexico franchise to new heights.

Bryan Maloney, CEO of Harbor, stated, "Mexico is the second-largest economy in Latin America and has consistent economic growth and stability, so it's an ideal environment for Harbor to expand and support trade development."

Despite 4.4 million SMEs contributing to 35% of Mexico's GDP, their access to credit, particularly in trade finance, remains limited.

Harbor's expansion into Mexico in early 2022 enabled deeper market penetration in Latin America. The new leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing Harbor's dedication to fostering business growth and international trade success:

Alejandro Luna, Managing Director - With two decades of experience as an investment banker in New York City, Alejandro possesses a wide-ranging expertise in trade finance and corporate banking. His prior roles at Citibank, Willis, BBVA, and the Bank of Tokyo (MUFG), and as CEO of Lumex Trade have provided him with comprehensive knowledge of trade finance products for the Latin American market.

Gilberto Mendoza, Managing Director - A seasoned professional with over 29 years of experience, Gilberto is well-versed in implementing and structuring credit schemes, particularly in factoring, supply chain finance, and trade. He has held significant positions in BBVA and Telefónica Factoring and has also served as the Chairman of the Board of the Mexican Association of Factoring Companies (AMEFAC).

Jorge Burgos, Advisor - An experienced banker with a 26-year career spanning commercial and development banking, Jorge specializes in credit structuring and risk mitigation structures. He has held pivotal roles in various financial institutions, including HSBC, BBVA, Citi, Inter-American Development Bank and GE Capital.

Alejandro Luna of Harbor expressed his enthusiasm, "I'm excited to be part of building Harbor's franchise in LatAm and confident that our combined expertise will drive success and provide valuable support to SMEs in Mexico and beyond."

About Harbor:

Harbor ensures SMEs can engage in international commerce with efficiency and confidence through their comprehensive suite of products and services. Harbor provides tailored trade finance programs such as Supply Chain Finance, Receivables, and Inventory Finance, aiming to address the challenges faced by SMEs in international trade activities, including limited access to finance, data centralization, and the need for process automation.

SOURCE Harbor

